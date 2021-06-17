WTC final: India vs New Zealand live toss time, live telecast, streaming

India may be ranked second in the latest ICC Test team rankings, but it still doesn't accurately reflect the giant strides taken by Indian cricket in the last two years under Virat Kohli. And, heading into the World Test Championship (WTC) final against top-ranked New Zealand on Friday, Kohli's team will be confident of winning the inaugural edition of WTC at Southampton.

The momentum is seen to be with the Kiwis after their 1-0 victory over England in the last Test series, which sent them to the top of the rankings. But, when Kohli and Kane Williamson go out for the toss on June 18, all of that will be forgotten.

This Indian squad, led by Kohli, has repeatedly demonstrated that they believe in playing to win, snatching triumph from the jaws of defeat. Not to mention the bench's depth, which was obvious during the Australia tour earlier this year.

When will WTC final be played?



The WTC final between India and New Zealand will begin on June 18.

Where will WTC final will be played?



The venue for the ICC WTC final between IND vs NZ is The Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

What will be the match timings for Test final match between India and New Zealand?



The WTC final between the India’s cricket team and the New Zealand’s cricket team will begin at 3:30 pm India time (11 am local time).

At what time will IND vs NZ WTC final live toss take place?



The New Zealand vs India live toss for WTC final will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST or 9:30 am local time.

Which TV channels will telecast WTC final live in India?



The WTC final will be telecast live on Network. 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary.

How to live stream the India vs New Zealand WTC final in India?



You can watch the live streaming of IND vs NZ final Test match on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

How to live steam India vs New Zealand WTC final for free?



You can live stream the India vs New Zealand WTC for free on JIO TV.