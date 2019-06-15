India vs Pakistan: A quick glance at the most fierce rivalry in World Cups

Cricket gloves will be on but it will no less than like war when India and Pakistan clash at the on Sunday for the 22nd match of the ICC World Cup 2019. India have defeated Pakistan all the six times the two sides have locked horns at World Cups. Virat Kohli-led India has been undefeated in the tournament and it will aim to continue that winning spree. Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan lost their last match to South Africa and will look to end his team's World Cup India jinx.



The Pakistan side has been unpredictable but they have a splendid bowling unit led by pacers and India, on the other hand, are the World Cup favourites.

Here's a quick glance on the previous six World Cup matches:

1) India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 1992

India and Pakistan locked horns for the first time in a World Cup match on March 4, 1992, at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia. The match was reduced to 49 over per side to slow over rate by Pakistan. India elected to bat first and scored 216 runs with the loss of 7 wickets after 49 overs. Sachin Tendulkar scored a valuable half-century after opener Ajay Jadeja amassed 46 runs. Kapil Dev, too, contributed with crucial 26-ball 35 runs down the order. In reply, Pakistan suffered early jolts but Aamer Sohail and Javed Miandad provided some succor. However, India's bowlers soon swung into action to deny Pakistan any hope of recovery and wickets kept tumbling. Pakistan were all out for 173 runs and India won by 43 runs with Sachin Tendulkar being given Player of the Match.

2) India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 1996



India and Pakistan clashed for the second time in a World Cup match on March 9, 1996 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru (then Bangalore). Yet again, India won the toss and elected to bat, putting up 287/8 in 50 overs with the help of Navjot Singh Sidhu's brilliant 93 that earned him Player of the Match award. Pakistan had a decent start while chasing the target but Venkatesh Prasad and Anil Kumble's combined 6-wicket proved costly for the opposition. India won the match by 39 runs.

3) India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 1999



Both India and Pakistan faced each other for the third time a World Cup match in 1999 on June 8 at in England and India yet again managed to beat Pakistan easily. India won the toss and decided to bat. Sachin Tendulkar (45) started in style and Rahul Dravid (61) and Mohd. Azharuddin's (59) were the highlights of India's inning. India posted 227/6 in 50 overs. Pakistan had a shaky start with five of its batsmen back in the pavilion even before the team touched 100-run mark. Inzamam-ul-Haq's 41 was instrumental to give Pakistan some breather but the team was wiped out for 180 runs and India took a comfortable win yet again, this time by 47 runs.

4) India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2003



The arch-rivals met for the fourth time in a World Cup clash on March 1, 2003, in one of the most exciting games at Centurion in South Africa. Pakistan won the toss this time and opted to bat first. Saeed Anwar scored a century to take his team to 273/7 in 50 overs. India's reply was equally fierce with modern greats contributing to the party. Sachin Tendulkar missed his century by just 2 runs but Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, and Yuvraj Singh did not hold back in launching fireworks. India won the match by 6 wickets and 26 balls to spare.

5) India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2007



In the fifth World Cup clash at Mohali, near Chandigarh, stakes were high because the teams met at the semi-final stage of the 2011 World Cup. India won the toss and decided to bat first. India lost Sehwag early but Sachin Tendulkar went on to score 85 runs and Gautam Gambhir, MS Dhoni, and Suresh Raina contributed significantly to take India to 260/9 in 50 overs. picked 5 wickets and stood out in Pak's bowling department. Pakistan had a decent start but the team lost momentum in the middle overs. MS Dhoni-led India used 5 bowlers with each grabbing 2 wickets and Pakistan were all out for 231 runs, losing the match by 29 runs. Sachin was adjudged Player of the Match.

6) India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2015



India played against Pakistan in a World Cup match for the sixth time on February 15, 2015, at Adelaide Oval in Australia. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, India lost Rohit Sharma early but and ensured the Pakistan bowlers sweat hard on the 22-yards by putting up a 129-run partnership for the second wicket. Pakistan's horror did not end there as Kohli and Suresh Raina stitched a 110-run partnership for the third wicket. Kohli celebrated his century and India put 300/7 in 50 overs. India scalped early wickets to put Pakistan on the back foot. Opener Ahmed Shahzad (47), Misbah-ul-Haq (76) and Haris Sohail (36) tried to put some fight but wickets kept tumbling from other ends. For India, Mohammad Shami shined with 4 wickets. Pakistan were all out for 244 runs in 47 overs.