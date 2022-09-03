India vs Pakistan, Super 4 - Asia Cup 2022: Live streaming, where to watch

India would be playing their second match of Super 4 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022. While Pakistan would love to replicate their previous performance, India will try to stay dominant against the decent bowling line-up of Pakistan.

Key players to watch in this match will be Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja for India. On the other hand, Pakistan would heavily rely on Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan and Khushdil for a balanced performance with bat and ball.

Ind vs Pak, 2022: Weather and pitch report

Dubai International Stadium might be Pakistan's favourite pitch, yet it would be interesting to see how the weather and pitch react in the second match of the Super 4- . Presumably, the pitch is neither supporting batsmen nor bowlers. Hence, there are good chances of witnessing a low-scoring match.

The weather report suggests that the maximum temperature of the day will be 41-degree-celsius while the minimum would stay 29-degree celsius. There are minimal chances of precipitation. Humidity would hover around 41 percent and wind speed will be 26 kilometres per hour.

Ind vs Pak, Super 4- 2022: Expected India Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Deepak Hooda/Ravi Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

Ind vs Pak, Super 4 - Asia Cup 2022: Expected Pakistan Playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani

Ind vs Pak, Super 4- Asia Cup 2022: Live Streaming

Star Sports Network has the official broadcast channels of the Asia Cup 2022. Hence, you can enjoy the live telecast from the Dubai International Stadium on TV or access it on the Disney+Hostar app from 7.30 pm (IST).

Ind vs Pak, Super 4 -Asia Cup 2022: Head-to-head

India and Pakistan have played a total of 201 matches. With the recent updates, India is ahead of in T20 Internationals. Check out the table given below.

Format Pakistan won India won Draw/No result Total T20 2 8 0 10 ODI 73 55 4 132 Test 12 9 38 59 Total 87 71 42 201

Ind vs Pak, Super 4 -Asia Cup 2022: India in the last five matches

Date Opponent Venue Result 02-08-2022 West Indies Warner Park India won by 7 wickets 06-08-2022 West Indies Central Broward Regional Park India won by 59 runs 07-08-2022 West Indies Central Broward Regional Park India won by 88 runs 28-08-2022 Pakistan Dubai International Cricket Stadium India won by 5 wickets 31-08-2022 Hong Kong Dubai International Cricket Stadium India won by 40 runs

Ind vs Pak, Super 4 -Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan in the last five matches

Date Opponent Venue Result 14-12-2021 West Indies National Stadium (Karachi) Pakistan won by 9 runs 16-12-2021 West Indies National Stadium (Karachi) Pakistan won by 7 wickets 05-04-2022 Australia Gaddafi Stadium Australia won by 3 wickets 28-08-2022 India Dubai International Cricket Stadium India won by 5 wickets 02-09-2022 Hong Kong Sharjah Cricket Stadium Pakistan won by 155 runs

Ind vs Pak, Super 4 - Asia Cup 2022: Who are the favourites in this match?

India is undoubtedly the favourite of the match. However, Pakistan's comeback against Hong Kong might have elevated their confidence. Google predicts that India has a 63 per cent winning chance while Pakistan has only 37 per cent. However, this number changes frequently during the match.

(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)