India vs Pakistan, Super 4 - Asia Cup 2022: Live streaming, where to watch

India would be playing their second match of Super 4 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022. While Pakistan would love to replicate their previous performance, India will try to stay dominant against the decent bowling line-up of Pakistan.
Key players to watch in this match will be Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja for India. On the other hand, Pakistan would heavily rely on Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan and Khushdil for a balanced performance with bat and ball.
Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2022: Weather and pitch report
Dubai International Cricket Stadium might be Pakistan's favourite pitch, yet it would be interesting to see how the weather and pitch react in the second match of the Super 4- Asia Cup. Presumably, the pitch is neither supporting batsmen nor bowlers. Hence, there are good chances of witnessing a low-scoring match.
The weather report suggests that the maximum temperature of the day will be 41-degree-celsius while the minimum would stay 29-degree celsius. There are minimal chances of precipitation. Humidity would hover around 41 percent and wind speed will be 26 kilometres per hour.
Ind vs Pak, Super 4- Asia Cup 2022: Expected India Playing XI
Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Deepak Hooda/Ravi Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan
Ind vs Pak, Super 4 - Asia Cup 2022: Expected Pakistan Playing XI
Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani
Ind vs Pak, Super 4- Asia Cup 2022: Live Streaming
Star Sports Network has the official broadcast channels of the Cricket Asia Cup 2022. Hence, you can enjoy the live telecast from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on TV or access it on the Disney+Hostar app from 7.30 pm (IST).
Ind vs Pak, Super 4 -Asia Cup 2022: Head-to-head
India and Pakistan have played a total of 201 matches. With the recent updates, India is ahead of Pakistan Cricket Team in T20 Internationals. Check out the table given below.
|Format
|Pakistan won
|India won
|Draw/No result
|Total
|T20
|2
|8
|0
|10
|ODI
|73
|55
|4
|132
|Test
|12
|9
|38
|59
|Total
|87
|71
|42
|201
Ind vs Pak, Super 4 -Asia Cup 2022: India in the last five matches
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|02-08-2022
|West Indies
|Warner Park
|India won by 7 wickets
|06-08-2022
|West Indies
|Central Broward Regional Park
|India won by 59 runs
|07-08-2022
|West Indies
|Central Broward Regional Park
|India won by 88 runs
|28-08-2022
|Pakistan
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|India won by 5 wickets
|31-08-2022
|Hong Kong
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|India won by 40 runs
Ind vs Pak, Super 4 -Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan in the last five matches
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|14-12-2021
|West Indies
|National Stadium (Karachi)
|Pakistan won by 9 runs
|16-12-2021
|West Indies
|National Stadium (Karachi)
|Pakistan won by 7 wickets
|05-04-2022
|Australia
|Gaddafi Stadium
|Australia won by 3 wickets
|28-08-2022
|India
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|India won by 5 wickets
|02-09-2022
|Hong Kong
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Pakistan won by 155 runs
Ind vs Pak, Super 4 - Asia Cup 2022: Who are the favourites in this match?
India is undoubtedly the favourite of the match. However, Pakistan's comeback against Hong Kong might have elevated their confidence. Google predicts that India has a 63 per cent winning chance while Pakistan has only 37 per cent. However, this number changes frequently during the match.
(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)
