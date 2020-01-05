- Not interested in getting back to Tata group as chairman: Cyrus Mistry
India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I LIVE score: India win toss, opt to field first
Virat Kohli would look to prepare the Indian team for the upcoming T20 world cup while Sri Lanka under Lasith Malinga would look to find some flair in the format
Virat Kohli. Photo: PTI
India cricket team will take on Sri Lanka cricket team in the first T20I at the Barsapara stadium in Guwahati today. Virat Kohli-led Indian team's batting and bowling line-up will depend upon how youngsters make the most of the opportunity while Lasith Malinga-led Sri Lanka would look to cash in on the booster they received after defeating Pakistan recently.
Scoreboard:
Ind vs SL 1st T20I live streaming details:
India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will start from 19:00 PM IST on Sunday, January 5. India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live can be watched on the Star Sports Network. Hotstar will provide the live streaming for India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I.
India vs Sri Lanka squads:
India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.
Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (c), Dhanushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha.
