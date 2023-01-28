India vs South Africa Live Score, Hockey World Cup: Last game for India

India vs Live Score, World Cup

The Indian team, after winning the Japan game 8-0 in the 9-16th place classification, would look to put on a great showing against too in the 9-12th place playoff game at the Birsa Munda International Stadium in Rourkela.

In other classification matches held today, Malaysia beat Japan in the first game 3-2 while France defeated Chile in the second match 4-2. In the second last game held at the same venue in Rourkela, Argentina played against Wales.

India World Cup Squad

P.R. Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh

Squad

Bili Ntuli, Jethro Eustice, Brad Sherwood, Keenan Horne, Connor Beauchamp, Mustapha Cassiem, Dan Bell, Nic Spooner, Dayaan Cassiem(captain), Peabo Lembethe, Estiaan Kriek(gk), Ryan Julius, Gowan Jones(gk), Sam Mvimbi, Guy Morgan, Sihle Ngubane, Jacques van Tonder, Tevin Kok, Anton van Loggerenberg, Taine Paton, Clayton Saker, Trevor de Lora, Dan Sibbald, Tyson Dlungwana, Luke Wynford, Zenani Kraai

India vs South Africa, 9-12th place Classification Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the match at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela below