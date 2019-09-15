JUST IN
Ind vs SA 1st T20 LIVE: Alll eyes on Dharamsala weather in today's match

Dharamsala weather may play a spoilsport as it has been raining heavily since last 2 days and pitch is under cover. Check India vs South Africa Live score, weather, toss updates here

ICC CWC 2019, Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, checks his right thumb as he listens to team coach Ravi Shastri after inspecting the pitch during a training session. Photo: AP | PTI
India cricket team captain Virat Kohli will be venturing into the unknown with a clean slate, where a few seasoned hands will be backing a group of immensely talented youngsters, in his quest for World T20 title which begins with a three-match bilateral series against South Africa cricket team at Himachal Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamasala today. On the other hand, South Africa led by Quinton de Kock will to give spirited show after 2019 cricket World Cup. However, the Dharamsala weather may play a spoilsport as it has been raining quite heavily from last two days and pitch is under cover for nearly two days. With an eye on T20 World Cup, it would be interesting to see what will be the playing 11 of both the teams.

The India vs South Africa first T20 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the India vs South Africa cricket match will be available on Hotstar and website.

