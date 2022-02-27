IND vs SL 3rd T20I Live: Bad start for India, Ishan Kishan ruled out
Catch all the Live Updates, Scores and Live Commentary from India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I here as India aim for a historic consecutive 12th T20I win while Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka play for pride
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Ishan Kishan ruled out of the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka after head injury. Photo:@BCCI
India cricket team will take on the Sri Lanka cricket team in the third and final T20I of the three-match series between the two sides at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The Indian team led by Rohit Sharma has already won the last two games and taken an unassailable lead in the series.
However, this game is all the more important as a win in this would take men in blue to 12 consecutive T20I victories, which is the joint-most with Afghanistan by any Test-playing nation in the shortest format.
Sri Lanka on the other hand will be looking to get inspiration from the batting of their captain Dasun Shanaka and opener Pathum Nissanka and try and regenerate the same spirit in their bowling to try and save some grace by avoiding a clean sweep. They have been beaten heavily in the last two matches as they lost the first game by 62 runs and the second one by seven wickets with 17 balls remaining.
Update on Ishan Kishan's injury: Ishan Kishan ruled out
As was expected after last night's scenes, where India opener Ishan Kishan was hit directly on the helmet by a heavy bouncer from Sri Lankan pacer, Lahiru Kumara, he has been ruled out of the third and final T20I.
The BCCI in its statement said, "Team India wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan was struck on the head while batting in the 2nd T2OI at Dharamsala on Saturday. Accompanied by a Team Doctor, he was taken to a local hospital last night for a check-up where a CT scan was conducted. The findings of the CT scan are normal. The BCCI Medical Team will continue to closely monitor his signs of concussion. Ishan is ruled out of the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka."
India vs Sri Lanka Toss Update: The toss between the two captains would take place at 06:30 pm IST while today's match at the HPCA Dharamsala will begin at 07:00 pm IST.
India Predicted Playing 11
Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav/Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Sri Lanka Predicted Playing 11
Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara
