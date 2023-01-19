JUST IN
India vs Wales Live Score, Hockey World Cup: Focus on Spain vs England

India vs Wales, Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Updates: The Indian hockey team would be looking for measures to try and reach the quarterfinals directly by topping its group

New Delhi 

It’s the penultimate day of the group stages of the FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. Hosts India would play Wales in their final round-robin game and would aim to get to the top of their group and reach the quarterfinal directly. 

Situations for India’s qualification in the quarterfinal

India currently are at four points and so are England. But the English side has a better goal difference of +5 while India has that of +2. Therefore the Indian team needs to get better on the goal difference if England also manage to get past Spain in their last group-stage game. 

In the scenario that England draw with Spain, then India would have to simply win against Wales and qualify for the World Cup quarterfinal. And in the event of Spain beating England, then also, India just need to win against Wales to get to the quarterfinal. Only in the event of England beating Spain do India need to win big against Wales to qualify for the quarterfinal. 

Match Details

Group D

Time- 07:00 pm IST

Date- January 15th, 2023

Venue: Kalinga International Stadium, Bhubaneshwar

Tournament- FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023

Broadcast and Live Streaming- Star Sports and Disney Plus Hotstar

India vs Wales Hockey World Cup Live Updates: Catch all the updates from this Group D game below 

