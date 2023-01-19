- Urination incident: Air India imposes 4-month flying ban on Shankar Mishra
- Budget wishlist: Steel sector seeks anti-predatory measures against imports
- HUL Q3 results: Net profit rises 7.9% to Rs 2,481 cr; total income up 16.4%
- VC investment in India expected to remain sluggish in Q1 2023: KPMG report
- Amazon shuts its charity donation program 'AmazonSmile' as it fails purpose
- Domestic air traffic continues to rise, records annual growth of nearly 47%
- This CEO raises 'long-standing issue' after passengers miss S'gapore flight
- This CEO raises 'long-standing issue' after passengers miss S'gapore flight
- Sebi probes investments between Nippon Mutual Fund, YES Bank: Report
- Havells India Q3 net dips 7.3% to Rs 283.52 cr on higher raw material costs
India vs Wales Live Score, Hockey World Cup: Focus on Spain vs England
India vs Wales, Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Updates: The Indian hockey team would be looking for measures to try and reach the quarterfinals directly by topping its group
Topics
Hockey World Cup | Indian Hockey Team | Indian hockey
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
India vs Wales Live Score, Hockey World Cup 2023 | PTI photo
It’s the penultimate day of the group stages of the FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. Hosts India would play Wales in their final round-robin game and would aim to get to the top of their group and reach the quarterfinal directly.
India vs Wales
Situations for India’s qualification in the quarterfinal
India currently are at four points and so are England. But the English side has a better goal difference of +5 while India has that of +2. Therefore the Indian team needs to get better on the goal difference if England also manage to get past Spain in their last group-stage game.
In the scenario that England draw with Spain, then India would have to simply win against Wales and qualify for the World Cup quarterfinal. And in the event of Spain beating England, then also, India just need to win against Wales to get to the quarterfinal. Only in the event of England beating Spain do India need to win big against Wales to qualify for the quarterfinal.
Match Details
India vs England
Group D
Time- 07:00 pm IST
Date- January 15th, 2023
Venue: Kalinga International Stadium, Bhubaneshwar
Tournament- FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023
Broadcast and Live Streaming- Star Sports and Disney Plus Hotstar
India vs Wales Hockey World Cup Live Updates: Catch all the updates from this Group D game below
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh