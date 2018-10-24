India vs West Indies 2nd ODI LIVE: India win toss, decide to bat first

Over 8: Roach to Dhawan, SIX, Dhawan goes for a big shot,a single comes off the fifth ball, Over 7: Nurse to Kohli, a single and Dhawan takes a singl on the last ball Over 6: Roach to Kohli, justa single off the over. Over 5: Holder to Dhawan, 2 runs off the first, and edge but the ball goes for four,another four after a ball, 10 runs off the over. Over 4: OUT!! Rohit caught at point by Hetmyer. Roach gets an early breakthrough and Virat Kohli is on the crease now and opens his account with a four between point and cover, a wicket aand 4 runs off the over. Over 3: Holder to Dhawan, Four off the second ball and another bboundary follows on the next ball and boundary to end the over, 10 runs off it.

India would look to extend their lead while aim for a leveller as they face each other in the second One-day International at the Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy ACAVDCA Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

So far, India have dominated in all areas but there was a glimpse of challenge in the first ODI as they put up an over 300-run score facing a formidable bowling attack.

Virat also stands on the cusp of becoming the fastest man to score 10,000 runs ODIs, he is 81 runs away from the milestone. (204 innings) would also surpass the iconic Sachin Tendulkar who took 259 innings to get there.

In Guwahati, riding on centuries by Virat and Sharma, India wrapped up the match with almost 8 overs to spare. India spent too many runs in the death overs and this would be the main area where Kohli would ask his team to work on.

Hetmyer's century guided Windies in the first ODI and the team would hope for a repetition in the second ODI too. Kieran Powell would be a key man as his role in the top order would be to propel the innings for a good start.

The seasoned Marlon Samuels who couldn't contribute a single run in the first match would look to better his score today.

would expect some time at the crease as he did not get the chance to bat in the first ODI.

For West Indies, pace spearhead Kemar Roach is back after missing the Test series but he could not inspire the team. He will get another opportunity today, and so will the likes of Devendra Bishoo, and skipper himself.