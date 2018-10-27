JUST IN
India vs West Indies 2018 LIVE: Rohit out, Kohli, Dhawan lead chase; 54-1

In the third ODI at MCA Stadium, Pune, India will look to take the lead in the sires against West Indies. Catch the live updates here

Virat Kohli
Indian Captain Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd as he walks off the field unbeaten after the end of Indian innings, during the 2nd ODI cricket match against West Indies in Visakhapatnam. Photo: PTI

In the 3rd ODI of ongoing India vs West Indies series, India won the toss and elected to bowl first. The match is taking place at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. After almost losing a high-scoring game, India has made three changes in the team. 

Windies (Playing XI): Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Obed McCoy

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal

Earlier, A well-oiled India hammered the Windies in the lung opener in Guwahati by eight wickets, but the gritty visitors indeed, made a statement of sorts in Visakhapatnam, by denying the hosts a victory and a chance to go 2-0 ahead in the five-match rubber. However, the absence of Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah saw Indian bowling unit being clobbered for 320 plus runs in both games. With more variations in their repertoire in white ball cricket compared to the profilgate Umesh Yadav and an inconsistent Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah are expected to make a significant difference, especially in the first Powerplay and the death overs.

Over 10: Holder continues, Single to Dhawan. 50 up for India. Four for Dhawan. Score after 10 overs IND 54-1

Over 9: Roach continues, what a shot by Kohli for four.  Score after 9 overs IND 47-1

Over 8: Holder continues, Kohli taking it real easy.  Score after 8 overs IND 40-1

Over 7: Roach continues, Good shot by Dhawan. Three runs taken. Double to Kohli. Kohli looks very composed.  Score after 7 overs IND 38-1

Over 6: Holder continues, What a shot for four. And what a comeback ball by holder, Easy singles.  Score after 6 overs IND 32-1

Over 5: Roach comes round the wicket to Shikhar. Brilliant cover drvie for four. Quick single taken. Better line.  Score after 5 overs IND 26-1

Over 4: Holder continues, Nicely played by Dhawan for four. Onto the pads of Kohli and he glances it for four. 10 runs from the over.  Score after 4 overs IND 20-1

Over 3: Virat is the new man in. Roach continues. Kohli taking his time to settle.  Score after 3 overs IND 10-1

Over 2: Jason Holder is the other bowler. Single to Shikhar Dhawan. Brilliant shot by Rohit for four. What a ball, Clean bowled. Rohit had no clue about the ball. Rohit b Holder 8(9) [4s-2]

Over 1: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan open for India. Keemar Roach starts it off for West Indies.Good shot for four.  Score after 1 overs IND 4-0

Over 50: Bumrah to finish things off. Hit in the air, dropped by Bhuvi, goes for four. Single. LBW. And Nurse reviews. Looks like he is out. He is out, Nurse lbw b Bumrah 40(22) [4s-4 6s-2].  Score after 50 overs WI 283-9
