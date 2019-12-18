JUST IN
India vs West Indies 2nd live score: Pollard & Co eye series win at Vizag

Skipper Virat Kohli might replace spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in India playing 11 to with leggie Yuzvendra Chahal. Check India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live score, toss and match commentary here

BS Web Team 

India cricket team
Indian team players look at the review of third umpire during their first One-Day International (ODI) cricket match against West Indies, at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Photo: PTI
After suffering a crushing defeat in the first tie of their three-match One Day International (ODI) series, the India cricket team will look to come out with a better performance when they take on the Windies cricket team in the second game at the Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. India, ranked second in ODIs, will be desperate to avoid a series defeat against the ninth-ranked West Indies cricket team. The record of the Men in Blue while playing at home has been outstanding in the last few years, so they would try to avoid the embarrassment of going down against a young Caribbean side at all costs.

Talking of the likely India playing 11, Virat Kohli might like add a wicket-taker in Yuzvendra Chahal by replacing spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. On the other hand, West Indies might prefer to field unchanged the playing 11 of the first ODI. However, if dashing opener Evin Lewis, who suffered a shoulder injury during the third T20, is available for selection, the team might replace Sunil Ambris with him.
 
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live scorecard
 
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live streaming details
 
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 2 with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Fans could also watch the live streaming of India vs West Indies match on Hotstar website and app.
 
Stay Tuned for india vs West Indies live score, final playing 11, toss updates and match commentary.

