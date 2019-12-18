- A question worth $ 680 mn: What did Anil Ambani know about the unpaid loan?
- CPPIB to invest $225 million in Bain, Piramal-led India Resurgence Fund
- Good time to invest in cyclical, growth stocks: Satish Menon of Geojit
- Good time to invest in cyclical, growth stocks: Satish Menon of Geojit
- HUL shares slip over 1% as parent Unilever lowers sales guidance
- PC Jeweller slumps 7% after Sebi seeks show-cause in insider trading case
- Prestige Estates surges 6% on fund raising plan via preferential issue
India vs West Indies 2nd live score: Pollard & Co eye series win at Vizag
Skipper Virat Kohli might replace spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in India playing 11 to with leggie Yuzvendra Chahal. Check India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live score, toss and match commentary here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Indian team players look at the review of third umpire during their first One-Day International (ODI) cricket match against West Indies, at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Photo: PTI
Talking of the likely India playing 11, Virat Kohli might like add a wicket-taker in Yuzvendra Chahal by replacing spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. On the other hand, West Indies might prefer to field unchanged the playing 11 of the first ODI. However, if dashing opener Evin Lewis, who suffered a shoulder injury during the third T20, is available for selection, the team might replace Sunil Ambris with him.
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live scorecard
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live streaming details
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 2 with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Fans could also watch the live streaming of India vs West Indies match on Hotstar website and app.
Stay Tuned for india vs West Indies live score, final playing 11, toss updates and match commentary.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh