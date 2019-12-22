JUST IN
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live score: Navdeep Saini to replace Chahar

India recovered from a crushing 8-wicket defeat in Chennai to clinch a thumping 107-run victory in the 2nd ODI. Check India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live score, toss updates and match commentary here

BS Web Team 

India vs West Indies 1st T20, Virat Kohli, K L Rahul
India's skipper Virat Kohli and West Indies bowler having a chat as batsman KL Rahul looks on, during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Photo: PTI
After a series-levelling win in Visakhapatnam, India cricket team will look to end the year on a high when they take on the Windies cricket team in third One Day International (ODI) at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack today. India recovered from a crushing eight-wicket defeat in Chennai and made amends in Vizag to clinch a thumping 107-run victory in the second ODI. On the other hand, West Indies cricket team will look to give stiff competition. India has been hit by injury to their key players and the recent in the list is Deepak Chahar, suffering from strain in calf muscle. Navdeep Saini was named as the replacement and most likely he will be drafted into India playing 11 for today’s match.
 
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live streaming details
 
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 2 with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Fans could also watch the live streaming of India vs West Indies match on Hotstar website and app.
 
