India vs West Indies 5th ODI LIVE: West Indies win toss, opt to bat first

As India and West Indies lock horns for the 5th and penultimate ODI in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram today, India would look to clinch another home series win while West Indies again attempt to pose a challengle, just like they did after the first ODI.

Leading 2-1 in the five-match series that also included a tie, India have faced just a little resistance from the visitors who were back to square one in the 4th ODI where they lost by 224 runs.

While Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been in superlative form, scoring three and two centuries respectively, has also been among the leading run scorer.

Mahendra Singh stands on the cusp of a milestone, needing one run to reach the 10,000 mark in ODIs.

The return of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has intensified Indian pace attack while youngster also found his form in the 4th ODI where he picked three key wickets and dismantled West Indies batting. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been minting wickets and there has been no halt to that.

For West Indies, Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope have impressed the most with a century each while captain Jason Holder has been an obstacle for Indian bowlers. In the bowlinng department, the visitors are yet to find a go-to man.

It would be interesting to see if West Indies could pull a face-saver today as India have not much worries with their key things at place.