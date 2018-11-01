JUST IN
India vs West Indies 5th ODI LIVE: West Indies win toss, opt to bat first

It would be interesting to see if West Indies could pull a face-saver in the 5th and last ODI

Virat Kohli in India vs West indies 2018
As India and West Indies lock horns for the 5th and penultimate ODI in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram today, India would look to clinch another home series win while West Indies again attempt to pose a challengle, just like they did after the first ODI.

Leading 2-1 in the five-match series that also included a tie, India have faced just a little resistance from the visitors who were back to square one in the 4th ODI where they lost by 224 runs.

While Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been in superlative form, scoring three and two centuries respectively, Ambati Rayudu has also been among the leading run scorer.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni stands on the cusp of a milestone, needing one run to reach the 10,000 mark in ODIs.

The return of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has intensified Indian pace attack while youngster Khaleel Ahmed also found his form in the 4th ODI where he picked three key wickets and dismantled West Indies batting. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been minting wickets and there has been no halt to that.

 
For West Indies, Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope have impressed the most with a century each while captain Jason Holder has been an obstacle for Indian bowlers. In the bowlinng department, the visitors are yet to find a go-to man.

It would be interesting to see if West Indies could pull a face-saver today as India have not much worries with their  key things at place.

The final ODI is to be played at the new greenfield stadium in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.


Here's a look at some interesting numbers before the start of the 5th ODI:

Rohit Sharma is 33 runs short of scoring 1000 runs in 2018. The Indian opener has 967 runs in 2018 from 14 innings at an average of 69.

Shikhar Dhawan 109 runs away from his 1000 runs in 2018 and 71 runs shy of reaching 5000 ODI runs. Dhawan has scored 891 runs in 2018 at an average of 52.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is 18 runs away from completing his 2000 runs in ODIs.

Ace India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is just 2 wickets away from his 100 wickets in ODIs.

If India wins the 5th ODI, it will be their 8th consecutive bilateral series win against the West Indies.

The last time the West Indies won an ODI series against India was in 2002.

Since the World Cup win in 2011 at home, India have lost only two bilateral ODI series at home. The Men in Blue lost to Pakistan and South Africa in 2013 and 2015 respectively.

India vs West Indies 5th ODI LIVE: West Indies win toss, opt to bat first

Rahul Dravid becomes the 5th Indian to be inducted in the @ICC Hall of Fame. Congratulations to the legend on joining a list of all-time greats across generations. pic.twitter.com/RAyQ8KrtWR — BCCI (@BCCI) November 1, 2018

India vs West Indies 5th ODI LIVE: West Indies win toss, opt to bat first

India look for an eighth consecutive bilateral series win against the Windies, who have one last chance to draw the series. Who will come out on top? #INDvWI PREVIEWhttps://t.co/YX2aVxuPwV pic.twitter.com/qqj44JMv71 — ICC (@ICC) November 1, 2018

India vs West Indies 5th ODI LIVE: West Indies win toss, opt to bat first

Windies opt to bat! But India

India vs West Indies 5th ODI LIVE: West Indies win toss, opt to bat first

Update: Oshane Thomas is replacing Nurse for the 5th ODI in the Windies squad.

India vs West Indies 5th ODI LIVE: West Indies win toss, opt to bat first

WI XI: K Powell, S Hope, M Samuels, S Hetmyer, R Powell, J Holder, F Allen, K Paul, D Bishoo, K Roach, O Thomas — BCCI (@BCCI) November 1, 2018

India vs West Indies 5th ODI LIVE: West Indies win toss, opt to bat first

IND XI: RG Sharma, S Dhawan, V Kohli, A Rayudu, K Jadhav, MS Dhoni, R Jadeja, B Kumar, K Yadav, K Ahmed, J Bumrah — BCCI (@BCCI) November 1, 2018

India vs West Indies 5th ODI LIVE: West Indies win toss, opt to bat first

Windies win the toss and elect to bat first in the 5th @Paytm ODI.#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/6UcoSNgsPB — BCCI (@BCCI) November 1, 2018

India vs West Indies 5th ODI LIVE: West Indies win toss, opt to bat first

Update: No changes in Indian squad.

India vs West Indies 5th ODI LIVE: West Indies win toss, opt to bat first

India vs West indies 5th ODI Toss: West Indies win toss, decide to bat first against India

India vs West Indies 5th ODI LIVE: West Indies win toss, opt to bat first

Here's a look at some interesting numbers before the start of the 5th ODI:   Rohit Sharma is 33 runs short of scoring 1000 runs in 2018. The Indian opener has 967 runs in 2018 from 14 innings at an average of 69.   Shikhar Dhawan 109 runs away from his 1000 runs in 2018 and 71 runs shy of reaching 5000 ODI runs. Dhawan has scored 891 runs in 2018 at an average of 52.   India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is 18 runs away from completing his 2000 runs in ODIs.   Ace India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is just 2 wickets away from his 100 wickets in ODIs.   If India wins the 5th ODI, it will be their 8th consecutive bilateral series win against the West Indies.   The last time the West Indies won an ODI series against India was in 2002.   Since the World Cup win in 2011 at home, India have lost only two bilateral ODI series at home. The Men in Blue lost to Pakistan and South Africa in 2013 and 2015 respectively.  

India vs West Indies 5th ODI LIVE: West Indies win toss, opt to bat first

Thank you Thiruvananthapuram for this amazing welcome. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/eCsk4jEbXp — BCCI (@BCCI) October 30, 2018

