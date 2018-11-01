India vs West Indies 5th ODI LIVE: West Indies win toss, opt to bat first

As India and West Indies lock horns for the 5th and penultimate ODI in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram today, India would look to clinch another home series win while West Indies again attempt to pose a challengle, just like they did after the first ODI.
Leading 2-1 in the five-match series that also included a tie, India have faced just a little resistance from the visitors who were back to square one in the 4th ODI where they lost by 224 runs.
While Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been in superlative form, scoring three and two centuries respectively, Ambati Rayudu
has also been among the leading run scorer.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni
stands on the cusp of a milestone, needing one run to reach the 10,000 mark in ODIs.
The return of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has intensified Indian pace attack while youngster Khaleel Ahmed
also found his form in the 4th ODI where he picked three key wickets and dismantled West Indies batting. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been minting wickets and there has been no halt to that.
For West Indies, Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope have impressed the most with a century each while captain Jason Holder has been an obstacle for Indian bowlers. In the bowlinng department, the visitors are yet to find a go-to man.
It would be interesting to see if West Indies could pull a face-saver today as India have not much worries with their key things at place.
The final ODI is to be played at the new greenfield stadium in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.
Here's a look at some interesting numbers before the start of the 5th ODI:
Rohit Sharma is 33 runs short of scoring 1000 runs in 2018. The Indian opener has 967 runs in 2018 from 14 innings at an average of 69.
Shikhar Dhawan 109 runs away from his 1000 runs in 2018 and 71 runs shy of reaching 5000 ODI runs. Dhawan has scored 891 runs in 2018 at an average of 52.
India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is 18 runs away from completing his 2000 runs in ODIs.
Ace India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is just 2 wickets away from his 100 wickets in ODIs.
If India wins the 5th ODI, it will be their 8th consecutive bilateral series win against the West Indies.
The last time the West Indies won an ODI series against India was in 2002.
Since the World Cup win in 2011 at home, India have lost only two bilateral ODI series at home. The Men in Blue lost to Pakistan and South Africa in 2013 and 2015 respectively.