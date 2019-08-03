JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » India tour of West Indies 2019 » News

Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: Patna to take on Jaipur in today's 1st match
Business Standard

Ind vs WI 1ST T20I LIVE: India look to benefit from Russell's absence

The Men in Blue will go into the series as favourites even though West Indies, led by Carlos Brathwaite, are counted amongst the most dangerous sides in this format of the game. Watch LIVE score here

BS Web Team 

India's captain Virat Kohli leads his teammates to the field for the Cricket World Cup semi-final match

After faring well at the ICC World Cup 2019, India cricket team will play against West Indies cricket team in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium on Saturday.

The Men in Blue will go into the series as favourites even though West Indies, led by Carlos Brathwaite, are counted amongst the most dangerous sides in this format of the game with the likes of Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell . In bowling department too, they boast of having the likes of Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas who are match-winners in T20 format.

Thus, fans can be rest assured of some fireworks in the three-match T20I series.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre.


India vs West Indies LIVE scoreboard


India vs West Indies live streaming
The India vs West Indies first T20 match will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 1 with English Commentary and Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 3 with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the India vs West Indies will be available on Sony Liv app and website.
First Published: Sat, August 03 2019. 17:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY