India W vs Australia W, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 SF predicted playing 11

The Indian Women’s team will once again be up against one of their recent times’ greatest nemeses in Australia. Out of the last three knockout meetings, India have beaten Australia only once and that was in the semi-final of the 2017 ODI World Cup. They lost in the final of the 2020 T20 World Cup and the final of the Commonwealth Games 2022. Now meeting in a semi-final again, Harmanpreet Kaur and co would look to put up a solid fight against the mighty Aussies.

Playing 11 combinations of India Women

India would go with the tried and tested combination of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana at the top with Jemimah Rodriguez at three. Harmanpreet, Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh would form the perfect middle order.

The all-round abilities of Pooja Vastrakar and Devika Vaidya would come in handy late in the batting order. Two out-and-out swing bowlers in Shikha Pandey and Runka Thakur alongside a thrifty Rajeshwari Gayakwad would most probably complete the Indian lineup.

India Women predicted playing 11

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Jemima Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur

Playing 11 combinations of Australia Women

Australia have the services of Alyssa Healy, who has been declared fully fit for the semi-final. Alongside her, Beth Mooney and Meg Lanning will form the top three. The experience of Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner and Tahlia McGrath will be worth its weight in gold in the middle order. Three spin bowlers in Georgia Wareham, Grace Harris and Alana King make this Aussie attack really potent.

Australia Women predicted playing 11

Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Ash Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland/Darcie Brown

India Women vs Australia Women, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-Final Toss Timing and Details

India Women will take on Australia Women will begin at 18:30 hrs IST at the Newlands Stadium in Capetown. The toss between India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and her Australian counterpart Meg Lanning would take place 30 minutes before the match time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 1800 hrs IST.

India Women Squad for Women’s T20 World Cup

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Devika Vaidya, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Anjali Sarvani, Yastika Bhatia

Australia Women Squad for Women’s T20 World Cup

Beth Mooney(w), Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Alyssa Healy, Heather Graham, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth