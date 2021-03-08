India women to square off against England in one-off Test

-
ALSO READ
Women's cricket season to start with 50-over tournament from March 11
Ind vs Eng: Team India shift focus to fielding ahead of fourth Test
Ind vs Aus: Rohit has his first net session in warm up for Sydney Test
Extremely proud of India for putting up a fight on Day 5, says Jay Shah
20 crore viewers tuned in to watch IPL 2020 opener, says Jay Shah
-
BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Monday announced that the Indian's women's team will be pitted against England in a one-off Test match, which will be held later this year.
The last Test match that Mithali Raj and her team played was against South Africa women at Mysuru in December, 2014 and it will be another traditional format game after six long years.
Currently, the 'Women in Blue' are playing the five-match ODI series against South Africa in Lucknow after almost 12 months of COVID-19 enforced break. This series will be followed by a T20 series.
Shah took to Twitter to make the announcement on the International Women's Day.
"On the occasion of International Womens Day, I'm pleased to announce that TeamIndia, @BCCIWomen will play a one-off Test match against @ECB_cricket later this year. The "women in blue" will be donning the whites again," tweeted Shah.
However, Shah did not announce the venue of the Test on the occasion but it is expected to happen during the women's team tour of UK and tentatively some time in June or July.
The women's team is coached by former India all-rounder WV Raman.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor