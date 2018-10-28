ISL 2018-19 FC Goa vs FC Pune City live: Ferran Corominas makes it 4-2

Half-time report: A total of six goals were scored in the scintillating first half of FC Goa vs FC Pune City at the Fatorda Stadium that saw Spaniard Corominas scoring twice. There was no time for any breather as the game got going from the fifth minute itself when Coro put Goa forward. Jahouh put in a wonderful long ball over the top and Coro controlled it, wriggled beyond the defender challenging him, made space for himself and, from the right of the box, slipped the ball beyond Vishal Kaith to the far post. Pune were quick to reply and had a goal for themselves within three minute ewhen Marcelinho chipped goalkeeper Nawaz, who was slightly off his line, from the edge of the box on the left to the far post. The visitors couldn't hold on to the equaliser for long as Boumous put Goa ahead once again in the 12th minute. He drove to the box, passed the ball to Coro on the right and received it back as a cross inside the box from where he headed it home. Another goal came for Goa in the 20th minute off Jackichand when Coro was freed on the right wing with a long ball. He drove inside the box and, upon seeing Kaith coming out, laid the ball off unshelfishly for Jackichand who had the easiest task of passing the ball onto the empty net. Pune pulled another goal back in the 23rd minute when Alfaro received the ball inside the box on the left and absolutely smashed it into the fr side-netting to make it 3-2. More action was to come in the first half as Coro scored his second in the 35th minute. Jackichand did wonderfully to cut-back the ball from the lefft byline. Coro is the fastest to react in the resulting scramble inside the box, poking home his second goal of the evening. There were many more close chances that were either saved or came off bar and the scoreline could have been even crazier. A great attacking intent from both teams and shoddy defending makes the second half an interesting prospect in terms of goal-scoring.
