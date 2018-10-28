JUST IN
ISL 2018-19 FC Goa vs FC Pune City live: Ferran Corominas makes it 4-2

FC Goa and FC Pune City have faced each other eight times with each team winning three matches apiece while the rest two ended in draws

FC Goa vs FC Pune City (Photo: indiansuperleague.com)

FC Pune City have a tough job on their hands as they make their journey to FC Goa to take on the in-form hosts in the Indian Super League here Sunday.

Not only are they playing against a team which just blew Mumbai City FC to smithereens in a 5-0 rout, they have also decided to part ways with coach Miguel Angel Portugal.

A lacklustre start to the season which saw the Stallions fall to two defeats and a draw cost Portugal his job. They have been listless in front of goal despite having the attacking riches of Emiliano Alfaro and Marcelinho.

In the absence of Portugal, the task for Reddy will be to motivate his charges to give their best against a team which has a formidable attack comprising the likes of Ferran Corominas and Hugo Boumous. Reddy, however, is seeking inspiration from Pune's win over Goa last season.

FC Goa, on the other hand, have sounded out a warning for the other teams in the league with their mauling of Mumbai City. They have scored 10 goals already in three games and have an intimidating feel about them.

The Gaurs have been mighty impressive in the early stages of the league, firing in ten goals and conceding only three. A win on Sunday will see them reclaim their perch at the top of the standings with ten points from a possible 12. 

Pune, on the other hand, sit at the bottom of the points table and any result other than a loss should move them northwards.

Five players have so far scored for FC Goa that shows how good they have been going forward. Their star forward Ferran Corominas has already scored four goals from three matches with plenty of heelp from the midfield comprising Edu Bedia, Jackichand Singh and Hugo Boumous. Even Miguel Fernandez, who came off the bench, scored twice for Mumbai in ten minutes.

FC Goa have also been economical at the back, conceding just three goals this season. 

FC Pune City have failed to get going this term, and, as a result, stand at the bottom of the points table, having earned just a point from their opening three matches. Despite boasting the star forward duo of Emiliano Alfaro and Marcelo Pereira, Pune have had trouble scoring goals, and have just scored once in three matches. For Pune's season to get back on traack, the duo will have to be back firing on all cylinderes.

The story of Pune's defence hasn't been any better either and they have conceded six goals from their opening three matches. 

FC Goa and FC Pune City have faced each other eight times with each team winning three matches apiece while the rest two ended in draws.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Half-time report: A total of six goals were scored in the scintillating first half of FC Goa vs FC Pune City at the Fatorda Stadium that saw Spaniard Corominas scoring twice.   There was no time for any breather as the game got going from the fifth minute itself when Coro put Goa forward. Jahouh put in a wonderful long ball over the top and Coro controlled it, wriggled beyond the defender challenging him, made space for himself and, from the right of the box, slipped the ball beyond Vishal Kaith to the far post.   Pune were quick to reply and had a goal for themselves within three minute ewhen Marcelinho chipped goalkeeper Nawaz, who was slightly off his line, from the edge of the box on the left to the far post.    The visitors couldn't hold on to the equaliser for long as Boumous put Goa ahead once again in the 12th minute. He drove to the box, passed the ball to Coro on the right and received it back as a cross inside the box from where he headed it home.   Another goal came for Goa in the 20th minute off Jackichand when Coro was freed on the right wing with a long ball. He drove inside the box and, upon seeing Kaith coming out, laid the ball off unshelfishly for Jackichand who had the easiest task of passing the ball onto the empty net.   Pune pulled another goal back in the 23rd minute when Alfaro received the ball inside the box on the left and absolutely smashed it into the fr side-netting to make it 3-2.   More action was to come in the first half as Coro scored his second in the 35th minute. Jackichand did wonderfully to cut-back the ball from the lefft byline. Coro is the fastest to react in the resulting scramble inside the box, poking home his second goal of the evening.   There were many more close chances that were either saved or came off bar and the scoreline could have been even crazier. A great attacking intent from both teams and shoddy defending makes the second half an interesting prospect in terms of goal-scoring.

Minute 45 -- Two minutes of additional time

Minute 45 -- Marcelinho absolutely drives into the Goa box with nobody really challenging him but none of his teammates following him either. He reaches near the byline on the left inside the box and smashes his shot that richotches off the crossbar. Scintillating stuff this.

Minute 43 (YELLOW CARD) -- Mandar is shown the game's first yellow card

Minute 42 -- Jackichand again cuts in from right and tries to find the top corner of the near post but Kaith does well to parry it for a corner

Minute 40 -- Coro and Goa go close again! Coro again receives the ball inside the box and trieis to calmly slot it home but a last minute diving challenge saves Pune this time

Minute 38 -- Edu Bedia goes close. He receives the ball with his back to the box, turns around and tries a looping shot from outside the box which isn't very far from the crossbar

Minute 35 (GOAL!!) -- Coro scores again, makes it 4-2. There's a bit of a scramble inside the Pune box after Jackichand does wonderful to cutback from a byline. Coro gets to the ball first in the ensuing chaos and fires in the goal for his second of the night. WOW!

Minute 33 -- Jackichand is freed in the box's inside left. He fires his shot which is tipped over by the goalkeeper for a corner. End-to-end stuff here.

Minute 28 -- Pune get a great chance to go level with a free-kick outside the box. Marcelo's effort eyeing the top right corner just misses the target

Minute 23 (GOAL!!) -- Alfaro gets the ball inside the boxx on the left and absolutely smashes the ball into the net and Nawaz is in no position to save that. Goa 3-Pune 2. What's happening here???
First Published: Sun, October 28 2018. 18:35 IST

