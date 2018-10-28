ISL 2018-19 FC Goa vs FC Pune City live: Ferran Corominas makes it 4-2

FC City have a tough job on their hands as they make their journey to FC to take on the in-form hosts in the Indian Super League here Sunday.

Not only are they playing against a team which just blew Mumbai City FC to smithereens in a 5-0 rout, they have also decided to part ways with coach Miguel Angel Portugal.

A lacklustre start to the season which saw the Stallions fall to two defeats and a draw cost Portugal his job. They have been listless in front of goal despite having the attacking riches of and Marcelinho.

In the absence of Portugal, the task for Reddy will be to motivate his charges to give their best against a team which has a formidable attack comprising the likes of and Hugo Boumous. Reddy, however, is seeking inspiration from Pune's win over last season.

FC Goa, on the other hand, have sounded out a warning for the other teams in the league with their mauling of Mumbai City. They have scored 10 goals already in three games and have an intimidating feel about them.

The Gaurs have been mighty impressive in the early stages of the league, firing in ten goals and conceding only three. A win on Sunday will see them reclaim their perch at the top of the standings with ten points from a possible 12.

Pune, on the other hand, sit at the bottom of the points table and any result other than a loss should move them northwards.

Five players have so far scored for FC that shows how good they have been going forward. Their star forward has already scored four goals from three matches with plenty of heelp from the midfield comprising Edu Bedia, Jackichand Singh and Hugo Boumous. Even Miguel Fernandez, who came off the bench, scored twice for Mumbai in ten minutes.

FC Goa have also been economical at the back, conceding just three goals this season.

FC City have failed to get going this term, and, as a result, stand at the bottom of the points table, having earned just a point from their opening three matches. Despite boasting the star forward duo of and Marcelo Pereira, have had trouble scoring goals, and have just scored once in three matches. For Pune's season to get back on traack, the duo will have to be back firing on all cylinderes.

The story of Pune's defence hasn't been any better either and they have conceded six goals from their opening three matches.

FC Goa and FC Pune City have faced each other eight times with each team winning three matches apiece while the rest two ended in draws.