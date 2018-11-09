JUST IN
ISL 2018-19 NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC live: Lineups out

NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC have locked horns eight times with Mumbai winning five of those battles while NorthEast managed to win just two games

BS Web Team 

NorthEast United FC will look to continue their superb start to ISL-5 when they host Mumbai City FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Friday.

The home team sit at the third place in the points table while Mumbai City are placed fifth, although just a solitary point separates the two. The Highlanders are heading into the fixture with 11 points from five matches while the visitors have notched 10 points from six games.

NorthEast United have had a good start to the season under Eelco Schattorie. The combination of Bartholomew Ogbeche and Fernando Gallego in NorthEast's attack will pose a serious challenge for opposition's defenders.

Ogbeche leads the goalscoring chart alongside FC Goa's Ferran Corominas, having scored six goals from five matches. Gallego is top of the assist chart with four assists from five games.

After a 5-0 hammering at the hands of FC Goa, Mumbai have fought back into contention with back-to-back wins against Delhi Dynamos and Chennaiyin FC.

Moudou Sougou's form in front of goal is encouraging for Costa against NorthEast's defence that has looked solid at the back. Grgic and co. have conceded only six goals, which is also the number of goals scored by Mumbai City so far this season.

But Schattorie will miss the services of Gurwinder Singh in defence after he picked up an injury. However, the Dutchman is not too worried.

NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC have locked horns eight times with Mumbai winning five of those battles while NorthEast managed to win just two games.

NorthEast have scored 10 goals from 17 shots on target. They have the passing accuracy of 72.49 per cent and have been able to keep the clean sheet twice.

Mumbai City have scored six goals from 24 shots on target. They have the passing accuracy of 67.2 per cent and have kept three clean-sheets.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

The lineups are out:   NorthEast United FC (4-4-2) (Head Coach: Eelco Schattorie) -- Pawan Kumar (GK); Mato Grgic, Robert Lalthlamuana, Reagan Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring; Redeem Tlang, Rowllin Borges, Federico Gallego, Jose Leudo; Juan Mascia, Bartholomew Ogbeche   NorthEast United FC substitutes -- TP Rehenesh, Gurwinder Singh, Keegan Pereira, Provat Lakra, Nikhil Kadam, Rupert Nongrum, Augustine Okrah     Mumbai City FC (4-4-2) (Head Coach: Jorge Costa) -- Amrinder Singh (GK); Sauvik Chakrabarti, Subhasish Bose, Joyner Lourenco, Arnold Issoko; Lucian Goian, Paulo Machado, Sehnaj Singh, Milan Singh; Modou Sougou, Rafael Bastos   Mumbai City FC substitutes -- Ravi Kumar, Marko Klisura, Matias Mirabaje, Raynier Fernandes, Sanju Pradhan, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Pranjal Bhumij

Hello and welcome to the lie blog of NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC
First Published: Fri, November 09 2018. 18:10 IST

