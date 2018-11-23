ISL 2018-19 NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters live: Lineups out

United FC host Blasters at the Indira Gandhhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati in the Hero Indian Super League on Friday. The Highlanders have been impressive this season with 11 points from their first six matches. They are just below the top four at the moment, but with a match in hand could quite easily make the jump.

There is one problem though for the Highlanders. They've won three matches so far and all of them have been away from home.

Blasters haven't won a single game since their opening day victory over ATK. Coach David James has struggled to get his team going and the South Indian side is coming into the game on the back of two home defeats against Bengaluru FC and FC Goa.

The Highlanders have been in stellar form since the start of Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) 2018-19. With six matches played, Eelco Schattorie’s men have collected 11 points – nine of those coming on the road. The side have looked like a strong cohesive unit and are capable of breaking any team down with their intricate passing and clever off the ball movement. However, despite their obvious flair and quality, they can sometimes be caught out for failing to take their chances, which was evident in the loss against Mumbai City in their previous encounter.

United have scored 10 goals from 21 shots on target. They have the passing accuracy of 72.31 per cent and have managed to keep two clean sheets.

Blasters have suffered a relatively poor start to the new campaign. After impressing in their opening game against ATK, the Blasters have looked like a team devoid of inspiration and now languish in seventh spot in the league. The one major concern for David James’ side has been their inability to hold a lead. They have failed to capitalise on their advantage in numerous matches this season which has been the primary cause for their six-game winless streak.

Kerala have scored nine goals from 34 shots on target. They have the passing accuracy of 69.38 per cent and have managed to keep one clean sheet.

United and Kerala Blasters have faced each other eight times with Kerala winning five of those matches and NorthEast winning two matches.