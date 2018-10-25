JUST IN
ISL 2018-19 NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC live: Ogbeche scors; 1-0

NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC have faced each other twice with Jamshedpur winning one match and the other one ending in a draw

BS Web Team 

NorthEast United FC would look to continue their resurgence under head coach Eelco Schattorie when they host Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League clash in Guwahati's Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Thursday.

Schattorie's men did well to hold FC Goa 2-2 in their opening match before notching up an impressive solitary goal win over 10-man ATK in Kolkata.

They then made heads turn with their sensational comeback to defeat defending champions Chennaiyin FC 4-3 in their own den.

Jamshedpur's start to the season was steady with a 2-0 away victory against Mumbai City followed by draws against Bengaluru FC and ATK.

Under Cesar Ferrando, the Spanish revolution is well and truly underway at Jamshedpur with Mario Arques being the standout addition so far.

What Ferrando will want on Thursday is for marquee signing Tim Cahill to get off the mark.

NorthEast United's revamped squad has hit the ground running during which they have accumulated seven points from three matches after winning two and drawing one. During this time, they have scored seven goals from eleven shots on target while they have a passing accuracy of 75.1 per cent. Captain Bartholomew Ogbeche has been in sensational form and has bagged four goals from three matches, including a hat-trick in the last match against Chennaiyin.

Jamshedpur FC started their campaign with an away win against Mumbai City FC but have since draw two other matches with Bengaluru FC and ATK. They now sit at the fourth spot in the points table with five points. This season, Jamshedpur have scored five goals while conceding three. Their passing accuracy is a fine 72.03 per cent. 

NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC have faced each other twice with Jamshedpur winning one match and the other one ending in a draw.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Minute 22 -- Pawan Kumar nearly caught off his life. Calvo puts in a cross/chip from the left wing that's way too high for Kumar and bounces off the crossbar to sail to safety.

Minute 20 (GOAL!!) -- Ogbeche scores!! NorthEast 1-Jamshedpur 0. There's a bit of chaos inside the box and Ogbeche with a brilliant first touch makes space for himself and pokes home the ball to score his fifth goal of the season.

Minute 15 -- Carlos Calvo escapes his marker and pings in a cross inside the box for his teammate but it's way too close to the goalkeeper who handles the ball well to sniff out the danger

Minute 13-- Ogbeche receives the ball in front of the ball, holds it well, then wriggles and twists and turns to make space for shot which he does with hsi left foot but it flies over the goalpost

Minute 12 -- Jamshedpur's Morgado runs to the edge of the box and dinks it to the far post but the delivery misses everyone and it's out for a goalkick.

Minute 11 -- Northeast are keeping possession of the ball but it has been a slow start from both sides

Minute 5 -- Borges' backpass to his goalkeeper puts Pawan Kumar in a spot and he does well to prevent it from going out of corner after failing to control it convincingly

Minute 2 -- Farukh does well in the right wing to get rid of two players but his cross inside the box to his teammate is a little too powerful

Jamshedpur in all-Red and NorthEast in white jersey

Peeeeeeeepppp.. and.. we begin.

  The national anthem is playing in the stadium
First Published: Thu, October 25 2018. 18:19 IST

