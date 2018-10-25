ISL 2018-19 NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC live: Ogbeche scors; 1-0

United FC would look to continue their resurgence under head coach Eelco Schattorie when they host FC in an Indian Super League clash in Guwahati's Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Thursday.

Schattorie's men did well to hold FC Goa 2-2 in their opening match before notching up an impressive solitary goal win over 10-man ATK in Kolkata.

They then made heads turn with their sensational comeback to defeat defending champions Chennaiyin FC 4-3 in their own den.

Jamshedpur's start to the season was steady with a 2-0 away victory against Mumbai City followed by draws against Bengaluru FC and ATK.

Under Cesar Ferrando, the Spanish revolution is well and truly underway at with Mario Arques being the standout addition so far.

What Ferrando will want on Thursday is for marquee signing to get off the mark.

United's revamped squad has hit the ground running during which they have accumulated seven points from three matches after winning two and drawing one. During this time, they have scored seven goals from eleven shots on target while they have a passing accuracy of 75.1 per cent. Captain has been in sensational form and has bagged four goals from three matches, including a hat-trick in the last match against Chennaiyin.

FC started their campaign with an away win against Mumbai City FC but have since draw two other matches with Bengaluru FC and ATK. They now sit at the fourth spot in the points table with five points. This season, Jamshedpur have scored five goals while conceding three. Their passing accuracy is a fine 72.03 per cent.

United FC and Jamshedpur FC have faced each other twice with Jamshedpur winning one match and the other one ending in a draw.