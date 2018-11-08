ISL 2018-19 FC Goa vs Delhi Dynamos live: Edu Bedia makes it 1-1

High-flying would want to bounce back from a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Jamshedpur FC in the last match to get back on track their campaign which has otherwise been a great campaign so far.

The two teams would clashh at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in on Thursday.

As for Delhi, in seven matches this season, they haven't been at their absolute best. Manager Josep Gombau will hope that they are eighth time lucky. After dropping down to the fourth spot in the league table, a win on Thursday will take back to pole position.

With all their prowess going forward, the Gaurs have looked shaky at the back, especially in the match against Jamshedpur. Lobera's side has conceded a total of nine goals in their five outings this season. However, it's not something entirely new for a side which traditionally relies on outscoring their opponents rather than sitting back to defend.

have struggled both in attack and defence, scoring just five and letting in twice as many. The side-back positions have been a concern for this season and may become a major area of vulnerability against the Gaurs, who excel in stretching the play. In fact, seven out of Goa's fifteen goals have come from crosses.

and have faced each other 10 times out of which have won six matches while Delhi have won on three occasions.

After being held to a 2-2 draw by NorthEast United FC in their season opener, FC Goa's men went on to register three back-to-back wins in their next three matches. Their streak was brought to end by Jamshedpur FC against whom they suffered a 1-4 loss.

FC Goa have been prolific in front of the goal, scoring 15 goals from 30 shots on target. They have the passing accuracy of 78.49 per cent but have been able to keep just one clean sheet.

With four draws and three losses in their seven matches so far, Delhi are still looking for their first victory of the campaign. The Lions are in the middle of, what possibly is, their worst start to a Hero season so far and Josep Gombau's men will need to turn things around quickly if they want to keep their chances of making it to the playoffs alive.

scored five goals from 20 shots on target. They have the passing accuracy of 69.2 per cent and have been able to keep the clean sheet just once.