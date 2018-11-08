JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Indian Super League 2018-19 » News

PKL 2018 LIVE score: Haryana Steeelers 25 | 33 Dabang Delhi in 2nd half
Business Standard

ISL 2018-19 FC Goa vs Delhi Dynamos live: Edu Bedia makes it 1-1

FC Goa sit in the fourth spot with 10 points from five games while Delhi Dynamos are in the ninth spot with mere four points from seven games

BS web team 

FC Goa vs Delhi Dynamos (Photo: indiansuperleague.com)
FC Goa vs Delhi Dynamos (Photo: indiansuperleague.com)

High-flying FC Goa would want to bounce back from a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Jamshedpur FC in the last match to get back on track their campaign which has otherwise been a great campaign so far.

The two teams would clashh at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Thursday.

As for Delhi, in seven matches this season, they haven't been at their absolute best. Manager Josep Gombau will hope that they are eighth time lucky. After dropping down to the fourth spot in the league table, a win on Thursday will take Goa back to pole position.

With all their prowess going forward, the Gaurs have looked shaky at the back, especially in the match against Jamshedpur. Lobera's side has conceded a total of nine goals in their five outings this season. However, it's not something entirely new for a side which traditionally relies on outscoring their opponents rather than sitting back to defend.

Delhi have struggled both in attack and defence, scoring just five and letting in twice as many. The side-back positions have been a concern for Delhi this season and may become a major area of vulnerability against the Gaurs, who excel in stretching the play.  In fact, seven out of Goa's fifteen goals have come from crosses.

FC Goa and Delhi have faced each other 10 times out of which FC Goa have won six matches while Delhi have won on three occasions.

After being held to a 2-2 draw by NorthEast United FC in their season opener, FC Goa's men went on to register three back-to-back wins in their next three matches. Their streak was brought to end by Jamshedpur FC against whom they suffered a 1-4 loss. 

FC Goa have been prolific in front of the goal, scoring 15 goals from 30 shots on target. They have the passing accuracy of 78.49 per cent but have been able to keep just one clean sheet.

With four draws and three losses in their seven matches so far, Delhi are still looking for their first victory of the campaign. The Lions are in the middle of, what possibly is, their worst start to a Hero ISL season so far and Josep Gombau's men will need to turn things around quickly if they want to keep their chances of making it to the playoffs alive.

Delhi Dynamos scored five goals from 20 shots on target. They have the passing accuracy of 69.2 per cent and have been able to keep the clean sheet just once.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

ISL 2018-19 FC Goa vs Delhi Dynamos live: Edu Bedia makes it 1-1

Minute 59 (SUBSTITUTION FOR DELHI) -- Carmona out, Mihelic in

ISL 2018-19 FC Goa vs Delhi Dynamos live: Edu Bedia makes it 1-1

Minute 54 (GOAL!!) -- Edu Bedia scores the equaliser. Mandar Desai cuts it back into the box and Bedia arrives in the box late to finish the move off and make it 1-1.

ISL 2018-19 FC Goa vs Delhi Dynamos live: Edu Bedia makes it 1-1

second half begins

ISL 2018-19 FC Goa vs Delhi Dynamos live: Edu Bedia makes it 1-1

Half-time report: Delhi Dynamos are leading 1-0 against Goa FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, courtsey a sixth-minute goal from Bikramjit Singh.   Bikramjiti Singh pulled the trigger from outside the box and despite the goalkeeper diving, the ball flew into the left bottom corner.   Goa had the chance to level the scores in the 24th minute when a dangerous ball was played to Jaki Chand on the left wing and he tried to slide a finish but could only hit the side-netting.   Seven minutes later, Delhi had the chance to make it 2-0 when Tebar almost got at the end of a free-kick with nobody marking him but he missed his chance.   Since going down a goal, Goa have passed the ball around but their famed attacking line is yet to click. They have an entire half to do that though.

ISL 2018-19 FC Goa vs Delhi Dynamos live: Edu Bedia makes it 1-1

Minute 45+1 -- Nandhakumar tries to hit it from a distance but the shot is deflected off for a corner

ISL 2018-19 FC Goa vs Delhi Dynamos live: Edu Bedia makes it 1-1

Minute 32 -- Edu Bedia gets the ball after some chaos inside the box and tries to fire it inside the bottom right corner but Dorronsoro does well to turn it away

ISL 2018-19 FC Goa vs Delhi Dynamos live: Edu Bedia makes it 1-1

Minute 31 -- Tebar has the chance to make it 2-0 when he almost gets at the end of a free-kick with nobody marking him at the far post but competely misses his chance

ISL 2018-19 FC Goa vs Delhi Dynamos live: Edu Bedia makes it 1-1

Minute 24 -- Goa go close. A dangerous ball is played to  Jaki Chand on the left wing who tries to slide a finish but can only hit the side-netting

ISL 2018-19 FC Goa vs Delhi Dynamos live: Edu Bedia makes it 1-1

Minute 22 -- Delhi get a free-kick outside the Goa box. It's floated into the mix but comes to nothing

ISL 2018-19 FC Goa vs Delhi Dynamos live: Edu Bedia makes it 1-1

Minute 16 -- Edu Bedia is played one-on-one with the goalkeeper and he tries to round the keeper but the referee blows the whistle for offside

ISL 2018-19 FC Goa vs Delhi Dynamos live: Edu Bedia makes it 1-1

Minute 9 -- Coro's shot from inside the box is deflected is saved by Dorronsoro who pushes it away to safety for a corner
First Published: Thu, November 08 2018. 19:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

ISL 2018-19 FC Goa vs Delhi Dynamos live: Edu Bedia makes it 1-1

FC Goa sit in the fourth spot with 10 points from five games while Delhi Dynamos are in the ninth spot with mere four points from seven games

High-flying FC Goa would want to bounce back from a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Jamshedpur FC in the last match to get back on track their campaign which has otherwise been a great campaign so far.

The two teams would clashh at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Thursday.

As for Delhi, in seven matches this season, they haven't been at their absolute best. Manager Josep Gombau will hope that they are eighth time lucky. After dropping down to the fourth spot in the league table, a win on Thursday will take Goa back to pole position.

With all their prowess going forward, the Gaurs have looked shaky at the back, especially in the match against Jamshedpur. Lobera's side has conceded a total of nine goals in their five outings this season. However, it's not something entirely new for a side which traditionally relies on outscoring their opponents rather than sitting back to defend.

Delhi have struggled both in attack and defence, scoring just five and letting in twice as many. The side-back positions have been a concern for Delhi this season and may become a major area of vulnerability against the Gaurs, who excel in stretching the play.  In fact, seven out of Goa's fifteen goals have come from crosses.

FC Goa and Delhi have faced each other 10 times out of which FC Goa have won six matches while Delhi have won on three occasions.

After being held to a 2-2 draw by NorthEast United FC in their season opener, FC Goa's men went on to register three back-to-back wins in their next three matches. Their streak was brought to end by Jamshedpur FC against whom they suffered a 1-4 loss. 

FC Goa have been prolific in front of the goal, scoring 15 goals from 30 shots on target. They have the passing accuracy of 78.49 per cent but have been able to keep just one clean sheet.

With four draws and three losses in their seven matches so far, Delhi are still looking for their first victory of the campaign. The Lions are in the middle of, what possibly is, their worst start to a Hero ISL season so far and Josep Gombau's men will need to turn things around quickly if they want to keep their chances of making it to the playoffs alive.

Delhi Dynamos scored five goals from 20 shots on target. They have the passing accuracy of 69.2 per cent and have been able to keep the clean sheet just once.

image
Business Standard
177 22