ISL 2018-19 Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa live: Corominas makes it 0-1

Blasters FC host the mighty in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Kochi on Sunday.

The home team have only one win in six games. The win came in their opening game of the season against ATK. David James' side have struggled in front of goal and have scored just eight this season. Against a side that can be, at times, vulnerable at the back, Kerala's forwards should do better.

For Goa, a lot depends on their scoring prowess as they look to outscore their opponents and worry little about the number of goals they might concede. Crucial in this plan is striker Ferran Corominas, who is joint top-scorer and also leads the assists chart. The Spaniard had an off game against Delhi Dynamos earlier this week but his compatriot Edu Bedia, who himself has bagged four goals and an assist, came to the team's rescue. Should they continue their fine form, might have their work cut out.

started the season brightly with an away win against ATK but went on to drew their next four fixtures before suffering a narrow defeat against Bengaluru in their last outing. David James' men have been wasteful in front of the goal as have shown lapses of concentration at the back, especially late in the game -- Kerala have lost out on five points this season due to goals conceded in the final ten minutes of regulation time.

The Super Machans have also struggled in front of their fans -- out of their last 12 matches in their own backyard, Kerala have managed to win just twice, draw seven and lost the rest.

Kerala have scored eight goals from 29 shots on target. They have the passing accuracy of 69.51 per cent and have managed to keep one clean sheet.

had a brilliant start to the season which saw them register a draw and three wins in their first four outings, before suffering their first loss away to Jamshedpur FC. Sergio Lobera's men made sure the loss was an abberation as they bounced back in style in their last match against Delhi Dynamos FC to pick up another win.

The Gaurs have been prolific as an attacking unit, scoring 18 goals in just six matches -- the most by any team so far. However, their all-out attacking approach has left the team vulenrable at the back and Goa have conceded 11 goals.

have scored 18 goals from 36 shots on target. They have the passing accuracy of 77.52 per cent but have been able to keep just one clean sheet.

Kerala Blasters and FC Goa have faced each other eight times with FC Goa winning five of those matches while Kerala have won three contests.