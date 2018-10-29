ISL 2018-19 Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC live: Lineups out

FC lock horns with Blasters at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in the Indian Super League, and both the teams will look to continue their unbeaten form.

The teams are yet to lose a game this season but have just a win to show for their efforts. While the home team have played out three successive draws after their win over Mumbai City in the opener, the visitors have been involved in two draws after winning their opener against ATK.

Blasters have played only three games so far but have not impressed since their 2-0 win over ATK in the season opener. Like their Monday's opponents, paid for their profligacy in the subsequent matches and conceded late equalisers.

are expected to hog the ball against Kerala who will favour a more direct approach, staying true to their managers' nationalities.

They began their Hero 2018-19 campaign with an impressive away victory over Mumbai City FC and looked like one of the teams to look out for this season. The team followed it up with a commendable away draw against a strong Bengaluru FC side, but left a lot to be desired in the subsequent matches, notching up draws against ATK and NorthEast United FC. Jamshepdur have scored six goals in this tournament from 14 shots on target. They also have the passing accuracy of 73.55 per cent.

Despite having drawn their last two matches, Kerala have looked a solid unit so far, well-rounded in both attack and defence. All of Matej Poplatnik, CK Vineeth, Halicharan Narzary and Slavisla Stojanovic, have scored in this campaign. They have scored four goals from 15 shots on target till now. They have the passing accuracy of 68.99 per cent.

While he will want the strikers to score more, maintaining the team's concentration levels throughout the 90 minutes will be high on coach David James' mind.

The Englishman has never gone in with a full quota of foreign players this season, instead opting to give youngsters like Mohammed Rakip and Sahal Abdul Samad opportunities. They have done well so far and the former England goalkeeper will be hoping their encouraging performances continue against as well.

The good news for James is that Anas Edathodika is back in contention for a start after serving his three game suspension.

Jamshedpur FC, with a possession-based style of play, have dominated games but their failure to convert chances and a lack of accuracy in shooting has contributed to their plight.

The fact that star striker is yet to attain complete match fitness could be an issue for coach Cesar Ferrando.

The Australian will play a part at some point against Kerala and the Men of Steel will look to him to provide some inspiration up front.

Defensively, they have looked good with Tiri marshalling the backline commendably. Mario Arques and Memo will be looking to dominate Kerala in midfield and set the tempo for Ferrando's side.

Youngster Mobashir Rahman is still injured for Jamshedpur and Ferrando will have to make do without him.

Jamshedpur and Kerala have faced each other twice. Jamshedpur won one match while the other ended in a draw.