ISL 2018-19: Jamshedpur's Soosairaj scores brace in 4-1 hammering of Goa

Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa have faced each other twice with the Gaurs winning both the matches

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa (Photo: indiansuperleague.com)
FC Goa will be without their star forward Ferran Corominas when they visit Jamshedpur to take on Jamshedpur FC in the Hero Indian Super League at JRD Tata Sports Complex on Thursday.

The visitors come into the game off what has been a successful start to the campaign during which they have already picked up 10 points from four games and stand second in the points table. Their hosts this evening have had a humbler start to the season which they started with a win but have since drawn four matches on the trot. Currently, they stand fourth in the points table with seven points from five games.

Key two FC Goa's success this season has been their success upfront, with last season's Golden Boot winner Corominas already scoring six goals to sit atop the top-scorer table. He has also laid off four assists for his teammates. In total, Goa have scored 14 goals in four matches.

Jamshedpur, on the other hand, have been consistent in their inability to hold on to the lead they take in the match, although they do remain one of the four teams that are still unbeaten in the league. 

Unlike Jamshedpur, Goa started their campaign with a draw against the NorthEast United before registering three impressive wins on the trot.

Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa have faced each other twice with the Gaurs winning both the matches.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Minute 93 -- Cahill lifts the ball for Passi inside the box where the goalscorer fails to meet the delivery

Minute 86 -- Cahill scores an easy easy goal but he is flagged offside

Minute 83 (SUBSTITUTION FOR GOA) -- Bedia out Pena in for Goa

Minute 83 (SUBSTITUTION FOR JAMSHEDPUR) -- Tim Cahill replaces Cido

Minute 78 (GOAL!!) - Passi scores another! Makes it 4-1. Goa push men forward but pay for it as Jamshedpur go on a counterattack leaving acres of space behind. A defence splliting pass into the right finds Calvo who lays it for Passi in the middle who just has to pass the ball into the back of the net to make it 4-1.

Minute 77 (GOAL!!) -- Memo scores a screamer! Jamshedpur get a corner. The intial shot is blocked but the rebound falls nicely for Tiri who absolutely smashes it into the top left corner. Boom! 3-1 for Jamshedpur

Minute 71 -- Bomouh is released on the inside of the box on left but he is quickly surrounded by the Jamshedpur defence. After some work, he plays it to Bedia whose shot is comfortably saved by the goalkeeper

Minute 67 -- Jamshedpur get a corner but Nawaz comfortably handles the near-post header

Minute 65 -- Bedia tries a long-ranger but fails to keep his shot on target

Minute 63 (SUBSTITUTION FOR GOA) -- Lenny out, Brandon in

Minute 62 (SUBSTITUTION FOR JAMSHEDPUR) -- Calvo comes in for Mergado
First Published: Thu, November 01 2018. 18:08 IST

