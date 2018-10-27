ISL 2018-19 Mumbai City FC vs Delhi Dynamos FC live: Lineups out

City FC will look to put their heavy 0-5 defeat against FC Goa earlier in the week behind and get a better result against Dynamos who they host at the Football Arena in on Saturday.

Dynamos have their own set of problems, what with still searching for their first win of the season after registering three draws and a loss in their opening fixtures.

Mumbai's defensive frailties were exposed by a ruthless Goa side, who scored five past them. Three of those goals were a direct result of Mumbai losing possession in their defensive third. Their problems at the back is also highlighted by the fact that the team has conceded eight goals in their four matches. While backline is a part of the problem for Mumbai, it isn't the only aspect of the game they are suffering at.

Their performance in the attacking third has been as miserable with the men upfront failing to convert multiple chances created by the midfield trio of Arnold Issoko, Paulo Machado and Modou Sougou.

Captain Lucian Goian will have to take ownership and ensure the leaks in the defence are plugged and spirits in the dressing room are raised. They will have to fight without goalkeeper Amrinder Singh who was injured against Goa.

One can expect the Portuguese tactician to ring in the changes as he seeks to turn around the glum mood in the camp.

For Delhi, the story is entirely different as they have failed to create enough chances resulting in them registering mere 37 shots in four matches. Delhi's reliance on crosses from wide areas hasn't worked out too well for them till now. Although they do have Francisco Dorronsoro, who has been an absolute wall at the back and has already made 14 saves in four matches. The team's defence managed a clean sheet against Chennaiyin and will hope for a repeat of the same against Mumbai on Saturday.

and Delhi Dynamos have faced each other eight times with Mumbai winning three matches and Delhi winning two. The other three matches ended in a tie.