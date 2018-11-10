JUST IN
ISL 2018-19: Late Vieira goal gives ATK all three points against Pune City

The win sends ATK to the sixth position in the points table with 10 points from seven games while Pune sit at the bottom of the table with two points from seven games

ATK vs FC Pune City (Photo: indiansuperleague.com)
Former champions ATK would look to get their ISL 2018-19 campaign on track when they host bottom-placed FC Pune City at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

ATK are seventh in the ISL standings and have only managed to muster seven points from their six outings. The two-time champions suffered their third home defeat last week when they went down 2-1 to Bengaluru FC. ATK have only beaten Chennaiyin FC at home, 2-1.

Kolkata's forward Kalu Uche has sustained a muscle injury.

Coming to Pune, they got off to the worst possible start to their ISL campaign this time. They lost four out of their first six matches.

Deemed as title favourites before the start of the season, Pune have so far failed to live up to the expectations, leaking 15 goals in six matches.

Off the field, Pune had problems too with Marcos Paqueta, who was roped in to replace coach Ranko Popovic, leaving within a week to join Brazilian club Botafogo. Pune then signed former Delhi Dynamos manager Miguel Angel Portugal but the Spaniard departed after a hat-trick of losses.

Technical director Pradyum Reddy has since been made the interim manager but they are still in search of their first win, having conceded 15 goals in six matches.

Enjoying a 5-1 head-to head record against ATK, the Stallions will look to continue their dominance over the Kolkata side.

ATK and Pune City have faced each other eight times out of which Pune have won five matches while ATK have won just one match.

ATK suffered a terrible start to the season when they lost their opening two fixtures, but Steve Coppell's men have since embarked on a much-better journey during which they have picked seven points in three matches. This was before Bengaluru FC beat them 2-1 despite Coppell's men taking the lead. 

This season, so far, ATK have scored six goals from 23 shots on target. They have the passing accuracy of 60.5 per cent and haven't been able to keep a clean-sheet. 

FC Pune City have had a nightmarish start to Hero ISL 2018-19, picking up just two points from a possible 18 in their first six matches and have scored six goals from 25 shots on target. They have the passing accuracy of 64.23 per cent and have not been able to keep a cleansheet.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Full-time

Minute 90+5 -- ATK attack again and Ricky fancies a shot from outside box but the half-blocked shot is comfortably collected by the goalkeeper

Minute 90+1 -- Santos attacks down the left but is clipped from behind and earns ATK a free-kick

Minute 90 -- Five minutes of injury time

Minute 90 -- Pune attack down the left. Sahil puts in a cross insie the box but it's too deep and Adil has to make the run to keep the ball in play

Minute 88 -- Vieira is down

Minute 84 (SUBSTITUTION FOR PUNE) -- Diaz out, Adil in

Minute 82 (GOAL!!) -- Gerson Vieira scores!! It's 1-0. And it's the Brazilian who has put the home team forward. Jayesh Rane puts in an inviting cross from inside the box to the centre and Vieira comes sprinting from the midfield to head it into the bottom left post. ATK 1-Pune 0

Minute 81 (SUBSTITUTION FOR ATK) -- Balwant out, Hitesh Sharma in

Minute 79 -- Pune in the attack. A nice cross is floated into the ATK box from the right where Nikhil jumps but mishits his header and the ball rolls out beyond the goal-kick

Minute 76 (YELLOW CARD) -- Diaz booked
