ISL 2018-19: Late Vieira goal gives ATK all three points against Pune City

Former champions would look to get their 2018-19 campaign on track when they host bottom-placed City at Salt Lake Stadium in on Saturday.

are seventh in the standings and have only managed to muster seven points from their six outings. The two-time champions suffered their third home defeat last week when they went down 2-1 to Bengaluru FC. have only beaten Chennaiyin FC at home, 2-1.

Kolkata's forward Kalu Uche has sustained a muscle injury.

Coming to Pune, they got off to the worst possible start to their campaign this time. They lost four out of their first six matches.

Deemed as title favourites before the start of the season, have so far failed to live up to the expectations, leaking 15 goals in six matches.

Off the field, had problems too with Marcos Paqueta, who was roped in to replace coach Ranko Popovic, leaving within a week to join Brazilian club Botafogo. Pune then signed former Delhi Dynamos manager Miguel Angel Portugal but the Spaniard departed after a hat-trick of losses.

Technical director Pradyum Reddy has since been made the interim manager but they are still in search of their first win, having conceded 15 goals in six matches.

Enjoying a 5-1 head-to head record against ATK, the Stallions will look to continue their dominance over the side.

ATK and Pune City have faced each other eight times out of which Pune have won five matches while ATK have won just one match.

ATK suffered a terrible start to the season when they lost their opening two fixtures, but Steve Coppell's men have since embarked on a much-better journey during which they have picked seven points in three matches. This was before Bengaluru FC beat them 2-1 despite Coppell's men taking the lead.

This season, so far, ATK have scored six goals from 23 shots on target. They have the passing accuracy of 60.5 per cent and haven't been able to keep a clean-sheet.

have had a nightmarish start to Hero ISL 2018-19, picking up just two points from a possible 18 in their first six matches and have scored six goals from 25 shots on target. They have the passing accuracy of 64.23 per cent and have not been able to keep a cleansheet.