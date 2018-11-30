JUST IN
ISL 2018-19 Bengaluru FC vs FC Pune City live: Rahul Bheke makes it 1-1

Bengaluru and Pune have faced each other five times out of which Bengaluru have won three times and the rest have been draws

Business Standard Web Team 

Bengaluru FC vs FC Pune City (Photo: www.indiansuperleague.com)
Bolstered by the return of Dimas Delgado, Bengaluru FC's will look to maintain their stranglehold at the top, while Pune FC look to continue their search for the right balance in the Indian Super League at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru Friday.

The suspended Delgado is set to return and form a deadly combination with a fully-fit Erik Paartalu and skipper Sunil Chhetri in the first of their reverse fixture against FC Pune.

When FC Pune City walk out on to the Sree Kanteerava stadium, it will be a homecoming of sorts for the Stallions' interim head coach Pradyum Reddy.

Having been an integral part of the coaching staff when Bengaluru FC was established back in 2013, Reddy was instrumental in putting together a competitive Indian contingent.

The team would go on to enjoy success in the three years he spent there before joining Pune City as an assistant coach back in 2017.

Despite the familiarity and popularity he enjoys in Bengaluru, Reddy will have his task cut out as he aims to stop Carles Cuadrat's team who are still unbeaten in the ongoing season of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL).

With just one win in their kitty from nine games, Pune City have no option but to arrest their slide by taking down the table-toppers. They seemed to have turned a corner after their 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC but a defeat against NorthEast United deflated the optimism about them.

Minute 19 -- Xisco shoots from the edge of the box and drives it low towards the keeper's left but the ball slides beyond the post

Minute 15 (GOAL!!) -- Bheke scores an own-goal. Marcelinho leads a counter-attack froom the right and tries to find Robin Singh down the middle but before the ball can reach Robin, Rahul Bheke turns the low-cross into his own net. Bengaluru 1-Pune 1

Minute 13 -- Chencho Gyeltshen goes close! He shoots from the right at the near post but the keeper parries it away

Minute 11 (GOAL!!) -- Udanta Singh scores!!! What a goal!! Udanta enters the box from the right after opening up space for himself by dropping his shoulder and escapes a defender and then finds the top corner of the far post. No chance for the goalkeeper. Bengaluru 1, Pune 0

Minute 8 -- Adil pulls the trigger from outside the right edge of the box and tries to find the near post but Gurpreet makes a simple save

Minute 7 -- After some initial dominance in possession by Pune, Bengaluru have started to grow into the game

Minute 1 -- Ashique puts in a cross from the left for Pune with Robin making a run at the near post but Gurpreet does well to make the save

Bengaluru are in blue strips and Pune in white

Peeeeepppp.. and we begin!

The Indian national anthem is being played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru

The players are out in the tunnel as we near kick-off
First Published: Fri, November 30 2018. 19:10 IST

