ISL 2018-19 Bengaluru FC vs FC Pune City live: Rahul Bheke makes it 1-1

Bolstered by the return of Dimas Delgado, Bengaluru FC's will look to maintain their stranglehold at the top, while Pune FC look to continue their search for the right balance in the Indian Super League at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru Friday.

The suspended Delgado is set to return and form a deadly combination with a fully-fit Erik Paartalu and skipper in the first of their reverse fixture against FC Pune.

When walk out on to the Sree Kanteerava stadium, it will be a homecoming of sorts for the Stallions' interim head coach Pradyum Reddy.

Having been an integral part of the coaching staff when was established back in 2013, Reddy was instrumental in putting together a competitive Indian contingent.

The team would go on to enjoy success in the three years he spent there before joining Pune City as an assistant coach back in 2017.

Despite the familiarity and popularity he enjoys in Bengaluru, Reddy will have his task cut out as he aims to stop Carles Cuadrat's team who are still unbeaten in the ongoing season of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL).

With just one win in their kitty from nine games, Pune City have no option but to arrest their slide by taking down the table-toppers. They seemed to have turned a corner after their 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC but a defeat against NorthEast United deflated the optimism about them.

Bengaluru and Pune have faced each other five times out of which Bengaluru have won three times and the rest have been draws.