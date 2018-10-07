ISL 2018-19 Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC live: Tim Cahill to debut?

It's a fixture between two absolutely top-drawer teams in FC and FC as we head into the international break right after this game.

The matchup at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium promises plenty of action with superstars among the starters in both teams. One of those superstars is Australian great who looks set to make his ISL debut tonight with FC after missing his team's first game due to suspension.

The home team also boast star players in their squad with Indian captain and first game's scorer among the first names on the teamsheet.

Both teams started their campaign with wins in their respective opening games. managed a scruffy 1-0 win against champions Chennaiyin FC while FC swept aside Mumbai City FC to win 2-0 away from home.

Despite the win in their opening game, would certainly like to improve on some aspects of their game. Captain looked off-colour in that game and his return to form will be crucial for Bengaluru FC going forward in the tournament.

After registering a clean sheet in the opener, coach Carles Cuadrat will once again want to keep things tight at the back and deny space to the likes of Sergio Cidoncha and Mario Arques who were outstanding against Mumbai City FC, besides Cahill, who featured for Australia at a record four World Cups.

The Spaniard is also looking to utilise Bengaluru FC's set-piece capabilities against a side which likes to play with the ball on the ground.

Will Cahill power his side to another away win or will Bengaluru reign supreme at their home fortress? This is surely going to be an interesting night.