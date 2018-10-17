ISL 2018-19 Delhi Dynamos FC vs ATK live: Both teams target maiden victory

The international break is over and that means welcome back to club football. The Indian Super League returns with Dynamos FC hosting struggling at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium stadium in

The hosts, who are coming into this game after playing a 1-1 draw against FC Pune City, are likely to play striker Daniel Lahlimpuia, who was injured but midfielder Bikramjit Singh still remains a doubtful starter due to a calf injury he sustained against Pune.

The game will mark the return of Dynamos' all-time top scorer as he returns to the stadium where he was so prolific last season, for the first time.

Former Dynamos defender though will miss the clash as he will be serving his suspension.

Before the start of the campaign, the outfit from were among the favourites to lift the trophy. The start hasn't been auspicious though. Steve Coppell’s side has suffered their worst start to an ISL season, losing both of their opening encounters. They have had eight cracks at the goal but are yet to score after two games. The miserable passing accuracy of 59.33 per cent also shows the team's misery while the players have been booked seven times, one of them a red card.

The home team came close to victory during their first match against Pune and will now look to pick up three points when they take to the pitch in front of their fans. have scored once in this campaign, courtesy a Rani Gharami goal against Pune. However, they have had only three shots on target in two games. They also have a passing accuracy of 63.63 per cent, slightly better than the visitors.