ISL 2018-19 Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC live: Lineups out

Chennaiyin FC's campaign to retain the Indian Super League title has got off to a rocky start after it suffered two consecutive losses in as many games. After an away loss to Bengaluru FC in their campaign opener, Chennaiyin were outclassed by an attack-minded FC Goa at home on October 6.

Now, as they seek to turn their fortunes, they face a tough opponent in United FC, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, who have beaten them on four occassions out of the eight times the two teams have met. Also, United, are a revamped unit under the tutelage of Dutch tactician Eelco Schattorie. With former PSG forward leading the attack, the Guwahati based club will offer a threat to any defence in the league.

In the 2017-18 season, the Highlanders were handed a 3-0 drubbing by Chennaiyin and will be looking to exact revenge with the defending champions not in the best of forms. NEU FC will go into the match high on confidence while Chennaiyin are in search of some spark to spur their campaign.

For Chennaiyin FC, striker will hope for better service from midfield after drawing blanks in the two games so far. In the absence of injured Dhanpal Ganesh, Anirudh Thapa and Germanpreet Singh will be expected to step up and shore up the midfield, allowing the likes of Raphael Augusto to venture forward in attack.

United, under Eelco Schattorie, made a strong start to the tournament. After an exciting 2-2 draw against FC Goa at home, they defeated a strong ATK side in Kolkata.

The team will miss the services of goalkeeper TP Rehenesh due to his involvement in an incident in the game against ATK. The All-India Football Association's Disciplinary Committee has put him under interim suspension for acting violently against an ATK player.