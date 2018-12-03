ISL 2018-19: When and where to watch Delhi Dynamos FC vs Mumbai City FC

JUST IN
ISL 2018-19: ATK secure 3-2 win in thrilling encounter against Chennaiyin
Mumbai City sit in sixth position in the points table with 14 points from eight games while Delhi Dynamos are in the last spot with four points from nine games

Delhi Dynamos FC vs Mumbai City FC (Photo: www.indiansuperleague.com)
Delhi Dynamos will look to secure their first full points from a match in this season's ISL when they host Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Monday.

Delhi Dynamos are at the bottom of the ISL table with four points from their first nine matches. They are yet to win a single game and they have just four draws to show.

Delhi Dynamos have shown plenty of promises in several games, but if they do not convert their dominance into wins, they can forget about qualifying for the play-offs.

Mumbai City are set to play the first of their three games in nine days, of which two are away. Coach Jorge Costa is wary of Delhi, despite having beaten them in the first tie 2-0 at home.

Here's today’s match schedule:

Indian Super League 2018-19: When and where to watch Delhi Dynamos FC vs Mumbai City FC

Delhi Dynamos FC vs Mumbai City FC match Time and venue: 7:30 PM (IST), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi

Delhi Dynamos FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 3 in English Commentary; Star Sports Hindi 1 and Star Sports 1HD in Hindi Commentary.

Delhi Dynamos FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar and JioTV.
First Published: Mon, December 03 2018. 07:15 IST

