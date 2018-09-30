ISL 2018-19 Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC live: Lineups out; Chhetri starts

JUST IN
ISL 2018-19: When and where to watch Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC
Business Standard

BS Web team 

Bengaluru's starting XI (4-3-2-1): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Nishu Kumar, Juanan, Albert Serran, Rahuel Bheke; Harmanjot Khabra, Xisco Hernandez, Erik Paartalu; Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri; Miku   Bengaluru substitutes: Soram Poirei, Gursimrat Singh, Rino Anto, Bidyananda Singh, Boithang Haokip, Chencho Gyeltshen, Semboi Haokip   Head coach: Carles Cuadrat   --------------------------------------------------------------   Chennaiyin's starting XI (4-2-3-1): Karanjit Singh; Jerry Kakrinzuala, Mailson Alves, Inigo Calderon, Eli Sabia; Germanpreet Singh, Gregory Nelson; Isaac Vanmalsawma, Raphael Augusto, Francisco Fernandes; Jeje Lalpekhlua   Chennaiyin's substitutes: Sanjiban Ghosh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Tondonba Singh, Andrea Orlandi, Anirudh Thapa, Thoi Singh, Carlos Salom   Head coach: John Gregory The lineups are out! These sort of fans justify this season's tournament tagline -- Fan Banna Padega We've found a clan of BFC Season Ticket holders and they're showing off their loyalty! We'll see you here every matchday, then! #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/M6apvqC7ZB — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) September 30, 2018 ISL's twitter handle got that right! The battle between two of the most lethal strikers in the country will be one of the highlights of tonight's #HeroISL match between @bengalurufc and @ChennaiyinFC! @chetrisunil11 or @jejefanai, who will come out on top?#LetsFootball #FanBannaPadega #BENCHE pic.twitter.com/Jk4BIoTN44 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) September 30, 2018 FYI, this is how the Indian Super League 2018-19 points table looks like after the first match in which Kerala Blasters defeated ATK 2-0 at Salt Lake stadium. You can read the match report here Chennaiyin FC's head coach John Gregory said he respects Bengaluru FC and their achievements, but isn't afraid of them.   "We've had the ability to come here and win on the two occasions we played here. So it evokes good memories for us. In that respect it's been a lucky ground for us, although it's only two matches," Gregory said.   "A lot of respect for BFC for what they have achieved in the first year. It was outstanding. At the same time, we are not afraid of coming here. It throws up a fantastic opening game for both teams," he said.  

Chennaiyin FC begin their Indian Super League (ISL) 2018-19 campaign against Bengaluru FC in a repeat of the final of season 4, at the Sree Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru this evening.

Revenge will be on the minds of Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC as Chennaiyin had clinched the ISL title last year in style after defeating BFC 3-2 in the final and they would look to settle the scores.

BFC had scripted a fairytale narrative, winning 13 of their 18 matches to qualify for the playoffs with four games to spare. But they faltered in the final.

Miku and skipper Sunil Chhetri had done bulk of the goal scoring for BFC, hitting the net on 26 occasions.

Chennai, on the other hand, survived some anxious moments in the last season to qualify for the semifinal slot. They ploughed their way back under the guidance of English coach John Gregory who had instilled a sense of belief into the squad.

