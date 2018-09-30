ISL 2018-19 Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC live: Lineups out; Chhetri starts

Bengaluru's starting XI (4-3-2-1): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Nishu Kumar, Juanan, Albert Serran, Rahuel Bheke; Harmanjot Khabra, Xisco Hernandez, Erik Paartalu; Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri; Miku Bengaluru substitutes: Soram Poirei, Gursimrat Singh, Rino Anto, Bidyananda Singh, Boithang Haokip, Chencho Gyeltshen, Semboi Haokip Head coach: Carles Cuadrat -------------------------------------------------------------- Chennaiyin's starting XI (4-2-3-1): Karanjit Singh; Jerry Kakrinzuala, Mailson Alves, Inigo Calderon, Eli Sabia; Germanpreet Singh, Gregory Nelson; Isaac Vanmalsawma, Raphael Augusto, Francisco Fernandes; Jeje Lalpekhlua Chennaiyin's substitutes: Sanjiban Ghosh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Tondonba Singh, Andrea Orlandi, Anirudh Thapa, Thoi Singh, Carlos Salom Head coach: John Gregory The lineups are out! These sort of fans justify this season's tournament tagline -- Fan Banna Padega We've found a clan of BFC Season Ticket holders and they're showing off their loyalty! We'll see you here every matchday, then! #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/M6apvqC7ZB — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) September 30, 2018 ISL's twitter handle got that right! The battle between two of the most lethal strikers in the country will be one of the highlights of tonight's #HeroISL match between @bengalurufc and @ChennaiyinFC! @chetrisunil11 or @jejefanai, who will come out on top?#LetsFootball #FanBannaPadega #BENCHE pic.twitter.com/Jk4BIoTN44 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) September 30, 2018 FYI, this is how the Indian Super League 2018-19 points table looks like after the first match in which Kerala Blasters defeated ATK 2-0 at Salt Lake stadium. You can read the match report here Chennaiyin FC's head coach John Gregory said he respects Bengaluru FC and their achievements, but isn't afraid of them. "We've had the ability to come here and win on the two occasions we played here. So it evokes good memories for us. In that respect it's been a lucky ground for us, although it's only two matches," Gregory said. "A lot of respect for BFC for what they have achieved in the first year. It was outstanding. At the same time, we are not afraid of coming here. It throws up a fantastic opening game for both teams," he said.

FC begin their Indian Super League (ISL) 2018-19 campaign against FC in a repeat of the final of season 4, at the in this evening.

Revenge will be on the minds of Sunil Chhetri-led FC as had clinched the title last year in style after defeating BFC 3-2 in the final and they would look to settle the scores.

BFC had scripted a fairytale narrative, winning 13 of their 18 matches to qualify for the playoffs with four games to spare. But they faltered in the final.

Miku and skipper had done bulk of the goal scoring for BFC, hitting the net on 26 occasions.

Chennai, on the other hand, survived some anxious moments in the last season to qualify for the semifinal slot. They ploughed their way back under the guidance of English coach John Gregory who had instilled a sense of belief into the squad.