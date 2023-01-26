- Bharat Biotech rolls out India's first intra-nasal Covid vaccine iNCOVACC
India vs Japan Live Score, Hockey World Cup: India need confidence boost
India vs Japan, Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Updates: The Indian team will face Japan in the 9-16th place classification match to try and finish 9th, the best that they can in this World Cup
Hockey World Cup | Indian Hockey Team | Japan
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
India vs Japan Live Score, FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023, in Rourkela, Odisha, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. PTI Photo
The Indian hockey team was distraught after its heartbreaking loss in a crossover against New Zealand at the Kalinga Stadium. Now, to overcome that loss and to try and give their best, the men in blue would look to beat Japan in the 9-16th place classification game to try and finish in the ninth position in the World Cup.
Japan have not been able to win even a single game in the World Cup so far while the Indian team’s only loss was against New Zealand in their last game. So on paper, India are going to be the favourite without any doubt. But Japan have beaten India recently and hence the home team cannot take them lightly. They have already seen the result of taking a team lightly in the crossover.
India hockey world cup squad
P.R. Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh
Japan hockey world cup squad
Koji Yamasaki, Shota Yamada, Yusuke Kawamura, Yamato Kawahara, Seren Tanaka (captain), Kentaro Fukuda, Taiki Takade, Takuma Niwa, Raiki Fujishima, Ken Nagayoshi, Hiro Saito, Ryosei Kato, Ryoma Ooka, Masaki Ohashi, Kaito Tanaka, Kisho Kuroda (gk), Masato Kobayashi, Takashi Yoshikawa(gk), Yuma Nagai, Hiromasa Ochiai
India vs Japan, Hockey World Cup Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the game at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela below
