Indonesia Masters: PV Sindhu storms into semis of womens' single

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu stormed into the semi-finals of the women's singles at the Indonesia Masters 2021 badminton on Friday.
Battling it out at Court 3, PV Sindhu overwhelmed Turkey's Neslihan Yigit 21-13, 21-10 in a 35-minute encounter.
The reigning world champion will now take on either Akane Yamaguchi of Japan or Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in the semi-final.
This is PV Sindhu's second-consecutive semi-final appearance on the BWF World Tour after the French Open last month.
Later in the day, former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth and 2014 Indonesia Masters champion HS Prannoy will battle it out for a place in the semis.
