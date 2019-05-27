INOX to screen ICC World Cup 2019 matches live at select locations

-
Cinema exhibition chain INOX Leisure will offer a stadium-like experience to cricket viewers in India with the screening of live matches of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at its cinema screens. The 12th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup hosted by England and Wales will begin on May 30. The finale of the tournament is scheduled on July 14.
INOX will showcase all the nine league matches to be played by the Indian cricket team, the semi-finals, the finale and a few marquee league matches. The multiplex chain is gouing to screen the matches live at multiplexes in Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Pune, Jaipur, Indore, Vadodara, Surat, Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad.
Alok Tandon, CEO, Inox Leisure said, “This World Cup, INOX will be India’s cinematic cricket stadium, offering a thrilling and an unparalleled experience to cricket fans."