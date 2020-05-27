IOC approves updated ISSF shooting qualification system for Tokyo Games

An updated qualification system for shooting for the Tokyo Olympic Games has been approved by the (IOC) Executive Board, the sport's governing body ISSF has announced.

According to the ISSF, quotas that are supposed to be allocated at the 2020 European Championship Shotgun in Chateauroux, France, and the European Olympic Qualification Championship in Plzen, Czech Republic, will be allocated at the 2021 European Championship 10m in Lohia, Finland, and at the European Championship 25/50/300m/Shotgun in Osijek, Croatia, reports Xinhua news agency.



If the renewed qualification tournaments are not able to take place, "quota places that would have been allocated at these qualifying competitions will be then allocated according to the ranking of the European Shooting Confederation dated May 31, 2020," the ISSF stated in the updated qualification system.

The allocation of the 12 quota places (one in each individual event) according to the World Ranking will be done based on the world rankings of March 31, 2020, and points earned at World Cup in rifle/pistol and World Cup in Shotgun to be held in March-April 2021.

The new deadline for Tokyo 2020 qualification in the sport is June 6, 2021. The ISSF will reallocate unused quota places by June 2, 2021, and inform National Olympic Committees and its Member Federations of their allocated quota places no later than June 15, 2021.