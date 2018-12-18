IPL 2019 auction: Franchises break the bank for Unadkat, Chakaravarathy

-
The purse for this year’s auction was Rs 820 million per team, and each team had to spend at least Rs 625 million on player acquisition. The teams spent a total of Rs 1.07 billion during the auction.
- 1,009 players registered for the auction, including Indian and overseas, capped and uncapped players. Of these, 351 went under the hammer. A total of 60 players were picked up by the eight teams, 20 being overseas players
- Jaydev Unadkat and Varun Chakravarthy got the highest bid at Rs 84 million
- Yuvraj Singh, who has set records as the costliest player in the IPL, was sold to the Mumbai Indians as base price – Rs 10 million. Pacer Ishant Sharma, who went unsold in the 2018 auction, was sold for Rs 11 million to the Delhi Capitals
- IPL veterans like Brendon McCullum, Shaun Marsh, and Corey Anderson remained unsold at the end of the auction
For the first time since the start of the IPL, the auctioneer was not Richard Madley. Hugh Edmeades replaced the known face at the player auctions this year