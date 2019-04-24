IPL 2019 'buzziest' on social media; TV viewership past 345 mn in 14 days

JUST IN
Viewership on digital platforms was at 267 million in three weeks

Urvi Malvania 

Social media chatter around the latest version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been the loudest in comparison to all its previous editions. In two weeks, about 345 million people watched the matches on television, while the viewership on digital platforms was at 267 million in three weeks, making this season of the IPL the most-watched. According to the data shared by media agency Wavemaker, the IPL has been trending high on social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

