IPL 2019 'buzziest' on social media; TV viewership past 345 mn in 14 days

-
ALSO READ
Hotstar humours IPL viewers, ads pitch the fun of watching matches together
FB's Instagram down; users report outage using #instagramdown on twitter
IPL 2019 schedule: Dhoni's CSK to take on Kohli's RCB in tournament opener
Vivo IPL 2019 registers reach of 283 million viewers in opening week
IPL 2019 scheduling may spell disaster for broadcaster, franchises
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.