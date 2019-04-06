IPL 2019 CSK vs KXIP LIVE score: Kuggeleijn may replace Bravo in playing 11
CSK's death bowling specialist Dwayne Bravo suffered hamstring injury against MI and it will be interesting see whether he is available or not for today's match. Check CSK vs KXIP LIVE score here
In today’s first match of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim to return to winning ways after being defeated by Mumbai Indians, when they lock horns with R Ashwin’s Kings XI Punjab at M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Chennai lacked a death over specialist against Mumbai, resulting in bowlers leaking 48 runs in just the last two overs. Dhoni made a change in his team against Mumbai and is likely to revert to their original playing 11, which was fruitful for Chennai in the first three games. CSK’s death bowling specialist Dwayne Bravo suffered a hamstring injury against Mumbai Indians and it will be interesting see his inclusion in CSK playing 11. On the other hand, Punjab have also performed decently so far having won three of their four affairs. But skipper R Ashwin must be knowing that Chennai is an extremely difficult team to beat at home.
IPL 2019, Match 18: CSK vs KXIP Live scorecard
IPL 2019, Match 18: CSK vs KXIP Live streaming
CSK vs KXIP match will start from 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream CSK vs KXIP 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and website.
