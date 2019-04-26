IPL 2019 RR vs SRH Preview: Can SRH deliver in absence of star players?

In match 45 of the VIVO 2019 (IPL 2019), (RR) will host (SRH) at the in Jaipur on Saturday. SRH are at the fourth spot in Points Table while RR are at the seventh spot. are fresh from a victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on and Jofra Archer's heroics but the side would have to make its way without Archer and as the two have left to join England's teams for World Cup. will also have miss in their playing 11. Things will get tougher for both teams after the departure of Australians -- SRH opener and Royals skipper -- next week. SRH would look to consolidate its position in the points table as playoffs loom while RR would look for another surprise victory.



team news:



The absence of and may not hurt the side much as and Smith are in a good touch. Also, 17-year-old has emerged as a promising middle-order batsman apart from being a handy spinner.



is also in good nick and Rahul Tripathi too has clicked with a fifty in the opening slot. The likes of Ashton Turner and Liam Livingstone have not been up to the mark and will have to raise their game. Shreyas Gopal too showed he can contribute with the bat apart from being a clever spinner.



After Jofra Archer, the side would look up to who shined with two early wickets against KKR in their previous match.





team news:



SRH would look to quickly fix the opening woes in the absence of Bairstow. Warner, who would be playing his last match of the season on April 29, could be replaced by Martin Guptill. The Kiwi could partner his skipper at the top of the order once Warner leaves.



Hyderabad has ben heavily reliant on Warner and Bairstow for batting and they would hope for a good show from other batsmen at this crucial time.



Deepak Hooda and Manish Pandey will have to shoulder the responsibility and the side may include Mohammad Nabi too.



They would also look for the support from Yusuf Pathan and





Here are the playing 11 probable of both the teams Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane, (W), (C), Ashton Turner/ Rahul Tripathi, Riyan Parag, Stuart Binny, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Deepak Hooda/ Wriddhiman Saha/ Martin Guptill, (W) Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C), Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma

Squads:



Rajasthan Royals: (captain), Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi



Sunrisers Hyderabad: (captain), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.

Date and Day: April 27, 2019, SaturdayPlace: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, JaipurTime: 8:00 pm ISTmatch live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and Tatasky app. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.