IPL 2019 RR vs SRH Preview: Can SRH deliver in absence of star players?

It will get tougher for both teams after the departure of Australians -- SRH opener David Warner and Royals skipper Steve Smith -- next week

BS Web Team 

IPL 2019, Jonny Bairstow, David Warner
Jonny Bairstow, David Warner. Photo: PTI

In match 45 of the VIVO Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019), Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. SRH are at the fourth spot in IPL 2019 Points Table while RR are at the seventh spot. Rajasthan Royals are fresh from a victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Riyan Parag and Jofra Archer's heroics but the side would have to make its way without Archer and Ben Stokes as the two have left to join England's teams for World Cup. Sunrisers Hyderabad will also have miss Jonny Bairstow in their playing 11. Things will get tougher for both teams after the departure of Australians -- SRH opener David Warner and Royals skipper Steve Smith -- next week. SRH would look to consolidate its position in the points table as playoffs loom while RR would look for another surprise victory.

Check 2019 IPL Points table here
 
Rajasthan Royals team news:

The absence of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer may not hurt the side much as Ajinkya Rahane and Smith are in a good touch. Also, 17-year-old Riyan Parag has emerged as a promising middle-order batsman apart from being a handy spinner.
 
Sanju Samson is also in good nick and Rahul Tripathi too has clicked with a fifty in the opening slot. The likes of Ashton Turner and Liam Livingstone have not been up to the mark and will have to raise their game. Shreyas Gopal too showed he can contribute with the bat apart from being a clever spinner.
 
After Jofra Archer, the side would look up to Varun Aaron who shined with two early wickets against KKR in their previous match.
 
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad team news:

SRH would look to quickly fix the opening woes in the absence of Bairstow. Warner, who would be playing his last match of the season on April 29, could be replaced by Martin Guptill. The Kiwi could partner his skipper Kane Williamson at the top of the order once Warner leaves.
 
Hyderabad has ben heavily reliant on Warner and Bairstow for batting and they would hope for a good show from other batsmen at this crucial time.
 
Deepak Hooda and Manish Pandey will have to shoulder the responsibility and the side may include Mohammad Nabi too.
 
They would also look for the support from Yusuf Pathan and Vijay Shankar.
 
 

Here are the playing 11 probable of both the teams

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson (W), Steve Smith (C), Ashton Turner/ Rahul Tripathi, Riyan Parag, Stuart Binny, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas

Sunrisers Hyderabad:  David Warner, Deepak Hooda/ Wriddhiman Saha/ Martin Guptill, (W) Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C), Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma

IPL 2019, Match 45: RR vs SRH Live streaming details
 
Date and Day: April 27, 2019, Saturday
 
Place: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
 
Time: 8:00 pm IST
 
RR vs SRH match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the RR vs SRH 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and Tatasky app. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.
 
 

Squads:
 
Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (captain), Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.
First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 23:42 IST

