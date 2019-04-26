IPL 2019 RR vs SRH Preview: Can SRH deliver in absence of star players?

-
In match 45 of the VIVO Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019), Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. SRH are at the fourth spot in IPL 2019 Points Table while RR are at the seventh spot. Rajasthan Royals are fresh from a victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Riyan Parag and Jofra Archer's heroics but the side would have to make its way without Archer and Ben Stokes as the two have left to join England's teams for World Cup. Sunrisers Hyderabad will also have miss Jonny Bairstow in their playing 11. Things will get tougher for both teams after the departure of Australians -- SRH opener David Warner and Royals skipper Steve Smith -- next week. SRH would look to consolidate its position in the points table as playoffs loom while RR would look for another surprise victory.
Check 2019 IPL Points table here
Rajasthan Royals team news:
The absence of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer may not hurt the side much as Ajinkya Rahane and Smith are in a good touch. Also, 17-year-old Riyan Parag has emerged as a promising middle-order batsman apart from being a handy spinner.
Sanju Samson is also in good nick and Rahul Tripathi too has clicked with a fifty in the opening slot. The likes of Ashton Turner and Liam Livingstone have not been up to the mark and will have to raise their game. Shreyas Gopal too showed he can contribute with the bat apart from being a clever spinner.
After Jofra Archer, the side would look up to Varun Aaron who shined with two early wickets against KKR in their previous match.
Sunrisers Hyderabad team news:
SRH would look to quickly fix the opening woes in the absence of Bairstow. Warner, who would be playing his last match of the season on April 29, could be replaced by Martin Guptill. The Kiwi could partner his skipper Kane Williamson at the top of the order once Warner leaves.
Hyderabad has ben heavily reliant on Warner and Bairstow for batting and they would hope for a good show from other batsmen at this crucial time.
Deepak Hooda and Manish Pandey will have to shoulder the responsibility and the side may include Mohammad Nabi too.
They would also look for the support from Yusuf Pathan and Vijay Shankar.
IPL 2019, Match 45: RR vs SRH Live streaming details
Date and Day: April 27, 2019, Saturday
Place: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Time: 8:00 pm IST
RR vs SRH match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the RR vs SRH 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and Tatasky app. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.