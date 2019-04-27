IPL 2019 DC vs RCB Preview: Delhi eye playoff berth with a win at Kotla

In match 46 of VIVO 2019 (IPL 2019), (DC) will host Royal Challengers Banagalore (RCB) at the in Delhi on Sunday. Shreyas Iyer-led are at the third spot in IPL 2019 Points Table while Virat Kohli's RCB are at the bottom of the table with 8 points in 11 matches. RCB will enter the Feroz Shah Kotla, a very familiar place for their captain Kohli, on the back of a three-match winning run. However, the visitors will still have to play out of their skins to stop Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly's rampaging outfit. A win will ensure that Delhi, who are currently behind Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in the points table, reach the cut-off limit of 16 points needed for a play-off berth. Delhi's performance at home has been woeful, but having registered a win after two consecutive losses here, the Shreyas Iyer-led outfit will be high on confidence. RCB will not be short on confidence either. The side seems to have regrouped successfully and found their groove. They won their last three games defeating Kolkata Knight Riders, table topper CSK and Kings XI Punjab. The wins had briefly lifted RCB from the bottom of the table. As left for the national duty, Shimron Hetmyer or Heinrich Klassen may replace him in RCB playing 11

Team News:

Delhi Capitals has a solid batting line up with a perfect blend of experience and youth.

In their last match chasing 192 against Rajasthan Royals, openers and laid the foundation with a 72-run stand which was followed by a blistering unbeaten 73-run knock by young Pant, who proved a point after being left out of India's World Cup bound squad in favour of Dinesh Karthik.

With Dhawan and Shaw at the top and the likes of Iyer, Pant and Colin Ingram to follow, Delhi would start as a confident batting unit.

In the bowling department, Delhi rely heavily on although they have variety in medium pacer Ishant Sharma, seamer Chris Morris and spinners Sandeep Lamichhane, Amit Mishra and Axar Patel.

team news:

For RCB, the likes of AB de Villiers, Kohli, and Marcus Stoinis will look to capitalise on Delhi's inconsistent record at home.

However, their bowling remains a worry. RCB were dealt a huge blow when newly recruited Dale Steyn, who was brought in to replace the injured Nathan Coulter Nile, was ruled out of the IPL due to shoulder inflammation.

The side will draw inspiration from Navdeep Saini's match-winning penultimate over effort against KXIP. The fast bowler had taken the crucial wickets of Nicholas Pooran and David Miller giving away only three runs to hand his side the win.

would also be a key player for RCB considering Feroz Shah Kotla's pitch.

Here are the playing 11 probable of both the teams:

Delhi Capitals Playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Chris Morris, Ishant Sharma playing 11: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Akshdeep Nath, Heinrich Klassen, Washington Sundar, Tim Southee, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

IPL 2019, Match 46: DC vs RCB Live streaming details

Date and Day: April 28, 2019, Sunday

Place: Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Time: 4:00 pm IST

DC vs RCB match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the DC vs RCB 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and Tatasky app. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.