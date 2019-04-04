IPL 2019 DC vs SRH LIVE score: Test for Delhi as Warner comes to Kotla
David Warner and Jonny Bairstow are at the prime of their game and Delhi Capitals bowlers must be wary of the challenge. Catch all the LIVE updates here
David Warner after scoring his century against RCB. Photo: PTI
In Match 16 of VIVO Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019), Delhi Capitals (DC) will play Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Ferozshah Kotla ground in New Delhi on Thursday.
Delhi suffered a shocking defeat in their last match against KXIP as the team lost their last seven wickets for 8 runs after Sam Curran's hat-trick and Mohammad Shami's assault from the other end. Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi would look to leave the defeat behind but they face Sunrisers Hyderabad whose openers, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow are at the prime of their game and in their last match against RCB, they both scored centuries to deny Virat Kohli's team a first win.
Delhi Capitals are currently placed at fifth spot at 2019 IPL points table with two wins and as many losses after four games while SRH are placed at third position with two wins and one loss but they have best net run rate (2.111) among eight teams.
