IPL 2019 SRH vs KXIP Preview: Clash of Warner fury and Gaylestorm on cards

In match 48 of the VIVO 2019 (IPL 2019), (SRH) will host (KXIP) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. Kane Williamson-led SRH are at the fourth spot in Points Table while R Ashwin's KXIP are at the sixth position. Both Hyderabad and Punjab have lost their previous two matches and have 10 points each from 11 matches respectively. With playoffs looming, both the teams need to win all their remaining matches to press their chase. For Hyderabad, things will get even toughter as the leading run scorer of IPL 2019, David Warner, would be playing his last match of on April 29 as he has to join Australia's camp for the ICC World Cup 2019. Hyderabad may replace warner with Martin Guptill. Punjab does not face any such issue and they would look to play without much changes.

Team News:

English batsman Jonny Bairstow has left for the national duty as preparation begins for the ICC World Cup 2019 and too would leave for the same after playing his last match tomorrow,.

For Hyderabad, the otherwise brilliant has not been able to score runs and with both the openers gone, they would rely on and to shoulder some resposibility.

Martin Guptill is likely to join the team and that will be a big booster.

The bowling department is well settled and Hyderabad should not touch that area but they may consider resting Siddarth Kaul who usually leaks runs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, and have the ability to turn any match in their team's favour.

Team News:

The batting unit of Punjab is formidable and that's a relief for the team as most of the batsmen are in-form, especially openers KL Rahul and Chris Gyale.

Mayank Agrwal, and Mnadeep Singh form a good support in the middle.

All eyes will be on Nicholas Pooran, who almost snatched the victory from RCB in their previous clash as he hit 44 off 28 balls with a boundary and five sixes.

and would be key bowlers on Hyderabad pitch whil Mohammad Shami and Harrus Viljoen would look to grab early wickets.



Here are the playing 11 prediction of SRH and KXIP: SRH playing 11: David Warner, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed

KXIP playing 11: K L Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Hardus Viljoen, Murugan Ashwin, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Shami

IPL 2019, Match 48: SRH vs KXIP Live streaming details

Date and Day: April 29, 2019, Monday

Place: Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Time: 8:00 pm IST

