IPL 2019 SRH vs KXIP Preview: Clash of Warner fury and Gaylestorm on cards

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2019, KXIP vs SRH Preview: Hit hard by reality, can SRH bounce back?
IPL 2019 highlights: Kings XI Punjab beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
IPL 2019 SRH vs CSK Preview: Can the 'Orange Army' get its act together?
IPL 2019 CSK vs SRH Preview: Chennai look to breach Warner-Bairstow wall
IPL 2019 DC vs KXIP preview: Delhi must decode Kotla pitch against Punjab
-
In match 48 of the VIVO Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. Kane Williamson-led SRH are at the fourth spot in IPL 2019 Points Table while R Ashwin's KXIP are at the sixth position. Both Hyderabad and Punjab have lost their previous two matches and have 10 points each from 11 matches respectively. With playoffs looming, both the teams need to win all their remaining matches to press their chase. For Hyderabad, things will get even toughter as the leading run scorer of IPL 2019, David Warner, would be playing his last match of IPL 2019 on April 29 as he has to join Australia's camp for the ICC World Cup 2019. Hyderabad may replace warner with Martin Guptill. Punjab does not face any such issue and they would look to play without much changes.
ALSO READ: ICC World Cup 2019: Check the 15-player provisional squads of all the teams
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team News:
English batsman Jonny Bairstow has left for the national duty as preparation begins for the ICC World Cup 2019 and David Warner too would leave for the same after playing his last match tomorrow,.
For Hyderabad, the otherwise brilliant Kane Williamson has not been able to score runs and with both the openers gone, they would rely on Manish Pandey and Deepak Hooda to shoulder some resposibility.
Martin Guptill is likely to join the team and that will be a big booster.
The bowling department is well settled and Hyderabad should not touch that area but they may consider resting Siddarth Kaul who usually leaks runs.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Rashid Khan and Shakib Al Hasan have the ability to turn any match in their team's favour.
The batting unit of Punjab is formidable and that's a relief for the team as most of the batsmen are in-form, especially openers KL Rahul and Chris Gyale.
Mayank Agrwal, David Miller and Mnadeep Singh form a good support in the middle.
All eyes will be on Nicholas Pooran, who almost snatched the victory from RCB in their previous clash as he hit 44 off 28 balls with a boundary and five sixes.
R Ashwin and Murugan Ashwin would be key bowlers on Hyderabad pitch whil Mohammad Shami and Harrus Viljoen would look to grab early wickets.
IPL 2019, Match 48: SRH vs KXIP Live streaming details
Date and Day: April 29, 2019, Monday
Place: Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
Time: 8:00 pm IST
SRH vs KXIP match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the SRH vs KXIP 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and Tatasky app. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.