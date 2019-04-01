IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC LIVE score: Can Delhi stop Gayle in today's match?

In today’s match of 2019 (IPL 2019), R Ashwin’s Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take on Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals at PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. KXIP and DC are coming into the match with a morale booster victory in their previous IPL 2019 encounters. Kings XI have returned to winning ways with a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in Match 9 of as played the role of a sheet anchor to perfection. He was unbeaten on 71 off 57 balls with KXIP reaching the 177-run target in 18.4 overs. This was KXIP's second win in three games and now they have four points on 2019 IPL points table. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals stopped the winning streak of Kolkata Knight Rider’s with a thrilling victory in Super over. DC’s scored 99 runs while chasing 186 runs while bowled brilliantly in Super Over to win the match for his side. It will be interesting to see whether Delhi Capitals will able to stop at the top of batting order as he is in great form scoring 40 runs off 24 balls against Mumbai Indians. In head to head of comparison, KXIP have an edge as they won 13 out of 22 matches while DC won nine.

The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Gold HD, Star Gold in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream IPL match on Hotstar app and website.

