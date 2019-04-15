IPL 2019 MI vs RCB LIVE score: Can Kohli's RCB stun Mumbai at Wankhede?

In match 32 of the 2019 (IPL 2019) today, Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the in Mumbai.

Mumbai is at the fourth spot in the points table while RCB is last, if RCB wins, Mumbai will lose its place while a victory for Mumbai will strengthen their position in the table.

It's set to be a spectacle at Wankhede as Mumbai Indians will be clear favourite while RCB has nothing much to lose.

IPL 2019, Match 30: streaming

MI vs RCB match will start at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream MI vs RCB 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app, Tatasky mobile app and Hotstar website.

