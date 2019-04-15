IPL 2019 MI vs RCB LIVE score: Can Kohli's RCB stun Mumbai at Wankhede?

-
In match 32 of the VIVO Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019) today, Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Mumbai is at the fourth spot in the IPL 2019 points table while RCB is last, if RCB wins, Mumbai will lose its place while a victory for Mumbai will strengthen their position in the table.
It's set to be a spectacle at Wankhede as Mumbai Indians will be clear favourite while RCB has nothing much to lose.
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE scorebaord:
IPL 2019, Match 30: MI vs RCB Live streaming
MI vs RCB match will start at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream MI vs RCB 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app, Tatasky mobile app and Hotstar website.
