JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2019 » News

Two important lessons from the great comeback of Tiger Woods
Business Standard

IPL 2019 MI vs RCB LIVE score: Can Kohli's RCB stun Mumbai at Wankhede?

RCB won their first match of IPL 2019 by defeating Kings XI Punjab and opened their account in IPL 2019 points table, it remains to be seen if their winning spree continues today against Mumbai

BS Web Team 

IPL 2019, RCB first win in 2019
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli reacts during IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab( KXIP) at I S Bindra Stadium in Mohali after winning first match in IPL 2019. Photo: PTI

In match 32 of the VIVO Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019) today, Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: India's 15-player World Cup 2019 squad announced: Check who's in, who's out

Mumbai is at the fourth spot in the IPL 2019 points table while RCB is last, if RCB wins, Mumbai will lose its place while a victory for Mumbai will strengthen their position in the table.

It's set to be a spectacle at Wankhede as Mumbai Indians will be clear favourite while RCB has nothing much to lose.

Check 2019 IPL Points table here

Check IPL 2019 schedule here

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE scorebaord:


IPL 2019, Match 30: MI vs RCB Live streaming

MI vs RCB match will start at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream MI vs RCB 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app, Tatasky mobile app and Hotstar website.

Stay tuned for MI vs RCB LIVE score, toss updates and match commentary here
First Published: Mon, April 15 2019. 17:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY