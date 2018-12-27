IPL 2019 players auction: Here is the complete squad of Kings XI Punjab

In the players auction, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) bought 13 players after releasing stalwarts like Aaron Finch and Yuvraj Singh among 11 players ahead of the auction in Jaipur. The major highlight of the IPL auction 2019 was the emergence of lesser-known Indian players earning big in the auction. The trend was set by the Punjab franchise, who went for leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, before further bolstering their bowling attack with the addition of Curran, and India's pace spearhead Mohammed Shami for Rs 48 million (Rs 4.8 crore).

The Punjab side also bought 17-year-old wicket-keeper Prabhsimran Singh for a whopping Rs 48 million (Rs 4.8 crore) while splurging Rs 42 million (Rs 4.2 crore) for West Indian Nicolas Pooran and Rs 10 million (Rs 1 crore) for Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques.

Kings XI Punjab under the captaincy of Ravichandran Ashwin will look to turn their fortunes with a good combination of youngsters and experienced players like Chris Gayle and K L Rahul. Can they able to win title with this team only time will tell.

Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Andrew Tye, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, David Miller and Ravichandran AshwinVarun Chakaravarthy (Rs 84 million), Sam Curran (Rs 72 million), Mohammed Shami (Rs 48 million), Prabhsimran Singh (48 million), Nicholas Pooran (Rs 42 million), Moises Henriques (Rs 10 million), Hardus Viljoen (Rs 7.5 million), Darshan Nalkande (Rs 3 million), Sarfaraz Khan (Rs 2.5 million), Arshdeep Singh (Rs 2 million), Agnivesh Ayachi (Rs 2 million), Harpreet Brar (Rs 2 million), Murugan Ashwin (Rs 2 million).

Retained: K L Rahul, Chris Gayle, Andrew Tye, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, David Miller, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mandeep Singh



