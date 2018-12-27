JUST IN
IPL 2019 players auction: Here is the complete squad of Kings XI Punjab

BS Web Team 

IPL 2019 auction
Kings XI Punjab team players celebrates wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Ajinkya Rahane during an IPL2018 cricket match at MPCA Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday | File Photo: PTI

In the IPL 2019 players auction, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) bought 13 players after releasing stalwarts like Aaron Finch and Yuvraj Singh among 11 players ahead of the auction in Jaipur. The major highlight of the IPL auction 2019 was the emergence of lesser-known Indian players earning big in the auction. The trend was set by the Punjab franchise, who went for leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, before further bolstering their bowling attack with the addition of Curran, and India's pace spearhead Mohammed Shami for Rs 48 million (Rs 4.8 crore).


The Punjab side also bought 17-year-old wicket-keeper Prabhsimran Singh for a whopping Rs 48 million (Rs 4.8 crore) while splurging Rs 42 million (Rs 4.2 crore) for West Indian Nicolas Pooran and Rs 10 million (Rs 1 crore) for Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques.


Kings XI Punjab under the captaincy of Ravichandran Ashwin will look to turn their fortunes with a good combination of youngsters and experienced players like Chris Gayle and K L Rahul. Can they able to win IPL 2019 title with this team only time will tell.


Here is the KXIP squad for IPL 2019:

Players Retained: Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Andrew Tye, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, David Miller and Ravichandran Ashwin

Players bought in IPL 2019 auction: Varun Chakaravarthy (Rs 84 million), Sam Curran (Rs 72 million), Mohammed Shami (Rs 48 million), Prabhsimran Singh (48 million), Nicholas Pooran (Rs 42 million), Moises Henriques (Rs 10 million), Hardus Viljoen (Rs 7.5 million), Darshan Nalkande (Rs 3 million), Sarfaraz Khan (Rs 2.5 million), Arshdeep Singh (Rs 2 million), Agnivesh Ayachi (Rs 2 million), Harpreet Brar (Rs 2 million), Murugan Ashwin (Rs 2 million).

First Published: Thu, December 27 2018. 18:05 IST

