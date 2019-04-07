IPL 2019, RCB vs DC LIVE score: Can Bangalore turn their fortunes vs Delhi?
In head to head comparison, Royal Challengers Bangalore have an edge as they won 14 out of 21 matches while Delhi Capitals won six. Check RCB vs DC LIVE score and match commentary here
In today’s first match of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. After losing five IPL 2019 matches, RCB àre at the bottom of the IPL points table 2019. In their match against Kolkata Knight Riders, RCB looked to be in the groove with star batsmen Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers roaring back to form. But they failed to defend 205 runs as Andre Russell blasted 13-ball 48 to beat RCB by 5 wickets. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals’ batting left a lot to be desired in against Sunrisers Hyderabad. While bowling too, they were good in patches as Hyderabad cantered to a five-wicket win in the end. Head-to-head, Royal Challengers Bangalore have an edge as they have won 14 out of 21 matches and Delhi Capitals won six. One match was abandoned.
RCB vs DC match will start at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream RCB vs DC 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and website.
