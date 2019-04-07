IPL 2019, RR vs KKR LIVE score: Can Royals prevent rampaging Andre Russell?

In today’s second match of (IPL 2019), Ajinkya Rahane’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Dinesh Karthik’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at in Jaipur. High on confidence after their victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore, KKR will eye another dominant show against Royals. Kolkata batsmen Andre Russell, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana and Shubhman Gill are in fine touch. After the win against bottom-placed RCB, Kolkata will carry the belief to win games from any situation, thanks to Russel, who has single-handedly won matches for them. Rajasthan, on the other hand, have stars like Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, and Jos Butler. However, all of them have failed to live up to expectations in crunch situations. In head to head comparison, Kolkata and Rajasthan have won 9 matches each in their previous 18 encounters.

match will start at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream IPL match on Hotstar app and website.

