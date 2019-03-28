IPL 2019, RCB vs MI LIVE score: Mumbai, Bengaluru eye their first wins
In head to head comparison, Mumbai Indians have an excellent record against RCB with 14 wins in 23 matches, while Bangalore have just nine wins. Check RCB vs MI LIVE score and match commentary here
In today’s match of VIVO Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019), Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians (MI) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Both the teams will look to grab two points to enhance their standings on the IPL 2019 points table. RCB and MI are coming into the match with big defeats in their respective opening matches of IPL 2019. RCB have failed to even cross the hundred-run mark in their first match, while Mumbai Indians’ top order crumbled while chasing a mammoth target of 214. Both the teams will look to erase the memories of their first match defeat. Overall, in head to head comparison, Mumbai Indians have an excellent record against RCB. While they have won 14 out of 23 matches, Bangalore have won just nine. At Chinnaswamy, MI have an edge as they have won seven out of nine matches played there against RCB.
IPL 2019: RCB vs MI live streaming details
RCB vs MI match will start from 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Gold HD, Star Gold in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream RCB vs MI 2019 match on Hotstar app and website.
