IPL 2019, RCB vs MI preview: Virat Kohli will look to forget CSK drubbing

In the Match 7 of VIVO 2019 (IPL 2019), (MI) would fancy their chances against an erratic (RCB) when the two star-studded teams square off at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. Virat Kohli's RCB, who are yet to win IPL title and regularly draw a lot of flak for that, were bundled out for 70, the sixth-lowest score in IPL history, in their first game of against Chennai Super Kings.

The injury of has given the sleepless night to India and a sleepless night after he injured his shoulder during the last ball of the Delhi Capitals innings. However, according to various media reports, he is fit as it was just a case of shoulder spasm. But it would be interesting to see whether team management will pick him in their playing 11 or give him more time to become match fit.

Mumbai Indians get Lasith Malinga boost ahead of RCB clash



Lasith Malinga is likely to be available for the next two Mumbai Indians IPL matches after Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) softened its stance on the participation of the veteran pacer in a domestic ODI tournament. SLC had earlier announced that only those players would be eligible for selection in the ICC World Cup 2019 squad, who would compete in Super Provincial One-Day domestic tournament, slated from April 4 to 11. The diktat had forced Malinga to make himself unavailable for Mumbai Indians' first six matches."



Later, SLC Chief selector Ashantha de Mel said that Mlinga's place in the World Cup bound squad is guaranteed, so he is free to participate in the IPL. We have no issues if he goes to IPL - the board had given him a no-objection certificate already, so he's free to go. Anyway he has been one of our best bowlers in one dayers, so there's no question about his place in the team," Mel said, reports news agency PTI.



RCB will expect its batsmen to put up a formidable total after they were bundled out for a paltry 70 in 17.1 overs against the Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the season. With power-hitters like Kohli, and Shimron Heymeyer in the team, that should not be an uphill task. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will again be the key man in the RCB bowling attack and will need the support of the other bowlers.

RCB playing 11: Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar/Pawan Negi, Navdeep Saini



KKR playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock , Surya Kumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rasikh Salam, Jasprit Bumrah/Lasith Malinga



Date and Day: March 28, 2019, and Thursday



Place: M Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru



Time: 8:00 pm IST



match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Gold in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the match on Hotstar app and website.

Here are squad of both the teams:



Royal Challengers Bangalore: (Captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wicket-keeper), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Heinrich Klaasen, Moeen Ali, Colin de Grandhomme, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Akshdeep Nath, Milind Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Kejroliya, Navdeep Saini, Himmat Singh.

Mumbai Indians: (Captain), Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Lasith Malinga, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav and Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper).